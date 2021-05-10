Saudi security firm Elm plans $ 2 billion IPO





Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund Elm is exploring an initial public offering (IPO) of around $ 2 billion. It depends Bloomberg News, who reported Monday May 10 that Elm had hired Riyad Capital to advise on the IPO. Elm hopes to sell shares on the Saudi Stock Exchange by 2022, sources told Bloomberg. The IPO could find that the Saudia Arabias Public Investment Fund, or PIF, sells up to 30% of its stake, although deliberations are ongoing. Neither Elm nor the Riyad Bank commented. The PIF, as the wealth fund is known, and other government-controlled companies are continuing their fundraising plans by selling stakes in a series of companies over the next year, according to the report. Two other PIF companies, the Tadawul Stock Exchange and Acwa Power, are both expected to sell shares of the Saudi Stock Exchange this year, while Saudi Telecoms Co. and Saudi Basic Industries Corp. plan to offer interests in subsidiaries. The deals could indicate that Saudi Arabia's state-controlled companies are looking for ways to take advantage of growing investor demand for new offerings while finding ways to move the country's economy away from oil, according to the deal. The report. Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman gave a recent interview on Saudi TV, in which he said companies like Elm should start selling their mature assets. Elm, which has its origins in a research company established in the 1980s, has developed a host of online services for the Saudi government, such as the Absher platform, which allows people to pay fines such as fines. circulation. He also created a system that manages the entry of international pilgrims to Mecca and Medina. Besides Elm's IPO, 2022 could also mark the start of open banking in Saudi Arabia. As PYMNTS reported in January, the Saudi Monetary Authority hopes the open bank will go live in the first half of next year, with the aim of advancing digital technologies and creating new financial products and services.











