2,144,438 now fully vaccinated; 1 new death





Indiana on Monday reported 607 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death. Almost 40% of those aged 16 and over, for a total of over 2.1 million fully vaccinated. Fewer than 45% of those 16 and older received the first dose of a vaccine, according to the States Dashboard. While many other states have seen their daily average cases decline over the past two weeks, according to the New York Timess COVID trackerIndiana is one of less than 10 states where that number is on the rise. Over the past two weeks, Indiana has seen the daily average of cases increase by about 5%. Only five other states saw higher increases. Here are some other stats to note: Since the start of the pandemic: 730,306 cases of COVID-19 in Indiana and 13,004 deaths.

State positivity rate (seven-day rate as of May 3): For all tests performed, 5.2%.

How many people in Indiana hospitals with COVID-19: 912.

Variants: Total 1,860. B.1.1.7, first identified in the UK 1,483; Californian variants -247; P.1, first identified in Brazil 115; B.1.351, first identified in South Africa 15.

How many fully vaccinated Hoosiers: 2,144,438. Of these, 8,756 were reported in the past 24 hours.

How many of the two first doses have been given in the past 24 hours: 2,720.

How many seconds of two doses were given in the past 24 hours: 7,868.

How many reported single dose vaccines given in the past 24 hours: 890.

How many new cases reported in schools: 765 students, 40 teachers and 62 employees.

Total number of cases in schools: 33,922 students, 6,232 teachers and 7,348 staff.

New cases reported for Marion and surrounding counties: Marion (79), Hamilton (28), Johnson (19), Hendricks (18), Boone (9), Morgan (6) Shelby (5), Hancock (4).

Fully immunized individuals: Marion County 272,547; Hamilton -138,839; Hendricks 69,920; Johnson 49,025; Hancock 31,531; Boone 28,410; Morgan 21,134; Shelby 15.194. Contact IndyStar reporter Shari Rudavsky at[email protected] Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter: @srudavsky.







