First company to mine plastics debuts on Toronto Stock Exchange

Enter Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here.

Despite more people in the worldadopt more sustainable lifestyles, this is still not enough, it seems, given that less than 9% of plastic waste in the world is recycled. Additionally, despite efforts by municipalities and governments to provide financial incentives, the amount of plastics that are not recyclable is increasing by a considerable fraction per year and ending up in our food, seas and even our bodies.

So it seems simple to get rid of the plastic and get rid of the world altogether, doesn’t it? However, this discussion is much broader than us, as we first need to find a way to recycle all the plastic produced in the world &

Find out more >>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:The latest news and updates relating to First Energy Metals Ltd. (CSE: FE) (OTCQB: FEMFF) are available in the company newsroom athttps://ibn.fm/FEMFF

About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire (MNW) is a specialist communications platform focused on developments and opportunities in the global resource sector. The company provides (1) access to a wireline service network viaNetworkWireto reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most efficient way possible, (2) syndication of articles and editorials in over 5000 media outlets (3), enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, ( 4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million subscribers, and (5) a full range of business communication solutions. As a multi-faceted organization with a large team of journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public businesses that wish to reach a large audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. public. By reducing the information overload in today’s market, MNW brings unmatched visibility, recognition and brand awareness to its clients. MNW is the focal point for news, content and information.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, send BigHole to 21000 (US mobile phones only)

For more information, please visithttps://www.MiningNewsWire.com

Please review the full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever posted or republished:https://www.MiningNewsWire.com/Disclaimer

MinesNews

Los Angeles, California

www.MiningNewsWire.com

310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

MiningNewsWire is part ofInvestorBrandNetwork.