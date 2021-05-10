Activist investor Starboard Value makes official offer for Box board seats in letter – TechCrunch

Last week, activist investor Starboard delivered a public letter berating Box for what he perceives to be underperformance. Today, the company, which owns 8% of Box’s shares, making it the company’s largest shareholder, has taken it a step further with an official list of four candidates that it will present at the next meeting of the shareholders.

Although the company repeats many of the same complaints as in last week’s letter, this week, he explicitly stated his intention to present his own slate of candidates for the Box board. “Therefore, in accordance with the Companys governance deadlines and in order to preserve our rights as shareholders, we have given a formal notice to Box to appoint four highly qualified candidate directors (the Nominees) for election to the Board at the time. of the Annual Meeting, ”Starboard wrote in a public letter to Box.

Box replied in A press release that the Board as currently constituted categorically reject this attempt by Starboard to take over additional seats.

“The Board of Directors of Box does not believe that the changes to the board proposed by Starboard are justified or in the best interests of all shareholders. The Box Board has always been responsive to feedback from all of its shareholders, including suggestions from Starboard, and open-minded to all valuation opportunities. Additionally, Starboards’ statements do not accurately portray the progress Box has made, ”the Council wrote in a statement this morning.

Box further points out that the company reshuffled the board last year with three new board members specifically receiving approval from Starboard.

What prompts Starboard to take this action? Like any good activist investor, he wants a higher stock price and seeks more growth from Box. Activist investors often come in and try to extract value with brute force when they feel the company is underperforming. The end game, if they were successful, could involve removing Levie from his CEO role or more likely selling the company and recouping its profits on exit.

Box claimed that Starboards’ statements do not accurately describe the progress Box has made, highlighting some of its recent financial performance, including a $ 127 million increase in free cash flow in fiscal 2021. The former darling of the private market also argued that its revenue growth for fiscal year 2021 rate plus free cash flow margin [came to more than] 26%, which exceeded his target of 25% and was almost double what he achieved in his fiscal 2020.

This is the right time for a “Yes, but“: Yes, but Box’s ability to improve profitability does not change the fact that its growth rate has been steadily declining for years. And while a company’s growth rate can cover almost any sins, the slowdown in growth that has already slipped into single-digit numbers doesn’t reduce Box’s game much. (For reference, in its final quarter, the fourth of its 2021 fiscal year, Box only increased by 8% on an annual basis.)

It should be noted that the company has promised accelerated growth and higher operating margins in the years to come in his last call on results, but the company’s recent $ 500 million investment by KKR particularly angered Starboard, who says it was akin to “buying the vote.”

[Box] made several poor capital allocation decisions, including its recent entry into a fundraising transaction which in our opinion serves no business purpose and which was taken in the face of a possible election challenge with Starboard at the meeting annual shareholders’ meeting of 2021.

Now it becomes a battle for more seats on the board. Box sets up Levie, Verisign CFO Dana Evan and Peter Leav, McAfee CEO and former BMC CEO. Evan sits on the boards of Domo and Survey Monkey in addition to Box, while Leav previously served on the board of ProofPoint, which was acquired last month by Thoma Bravo for more than $ 12 billion.

While Starboard nominees come with impressive resumes, it’s worth pointing out that they typically lack direct experience working with a SaaS company like Box. People on the slate include Deborah S. Conrad, a former executive at Intel; Peter A. Feld, research manager at Starboard; John R. McCormack, former CEO of WebSense and Xavier D. Williams, director of American Virtual Cloud Technologies, a public company with an execution rate of $ 170 million. Box made $ 771 million last year.

The vote will take place at Box’s general shareholders’ meeting, which is traditionally held in late June or early July. At this point, the company has not released the exact date publicly.