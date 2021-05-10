Ogletree Deakins and KPMG Law Form Global Alliance to Tackle Workforce Issues





Signage is visible outside of Ogletree Deakins law offices in Washington, DC, United States, August 30, 2020. REUTERS / Andrew Kelly

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart and KPMG Law in Germany announced on Monday a new partnership aimed at expanding the scope of the two organizations in the area of ​​immigration and employment law. Alliance between US Labor and Employment Law Firm and KPMG Affiliate Law Firm Comes as Clients Demand a “Global Unified, Technological Approach” to Business Challenges face immigration, mobility, labor and employment and related issues, the entities said. Ogletree Deakins and KPMG Law in Germany have touted the “non-exclusive” alliance as a way for KPMG member firms to bring Ogletree Deakins expertise to clients outside of the United States. This partnership is the latest offering from one of the Big Four professional services firms to expand their share of the legal services market – particularly in non-U.S. Jurisdictions where they can practice law. In October 2020, Launch of KPMG Global Legal Operations Transformation Services, an international service designed to help internal legal departments modernize and improve their operations. The Big Four – which include Ernst & Young, PricewaterhouseCoopers and Deloitte – have also expanded their legal service offerings in the US market. Deloitte in July 2020 launched a new legal business unit in the United States, which also caters to corporate legal services. In 2019, Deloitte Legal and Epstein Becker Green formed an alliance similar to KPMG’s announcement on Monday, aimed at providing global clients with employment law and workforce management services. The new KPMG alliance does not include the US subsidiaries of the accounting giant. Ogletree Deakins, based in Greenville, SC, can work separately with all of KPMG’s U.S. clients who require legal services, the release said. Thomas Wolf, Head of Immigration Services at KPMG, in a statement calling Ogletree Deakins’ experience “perfectly suited to the organization of KPMG firms as we expand our global legal services practice and service offerings of global mobility around the world ”. KPMG Law in Germany is an independent business law firm affiliated with KPMG International Cooperative, according to the announcement. KPMG Law’s network of firms includes 2,800 lawyers in 81 jurisdictions. Ogletree Deakins, Managing Shareholder, Matt Keen, said in a statement that the alliance “will benefit clients by complementing our work, employment and immigration offerings in the United States with end-to-end work solutions. bout ” comprising tax, compensation, global immigration, and related advisory and advisory services, on a truly global footprint. “ The 900-lawyer firm is one of the largest labor and employment firms in the United States, with 53 offices in the United States, Europe, Canada and Mexico. Beyond the German affiliation, other KPMG member firms outside the United States are expected to join the alliance in the coming months, according to Monday’s announcement. Wolf, in a separate statement via email, said the alliance “opens the door to further and expanded cooperation in other jurisdictions.” He said there are examples in the area of ​​immigration and labor law where “client specific cooperation” is already underway, with KPMG firms returning work to Ogletree Deakins and vice versa in Europe, in Latin America, the Asia-Pacific region and the Middle East. In jurisdictions where these capabilities can be directly provided by KPMG, we will continue to do so and Ogletree will do the same, Wolf said. However, in cases where we do not have the direct capabilities in a given jurisdiction, we may leverage another network accordingly. Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

