The VW Traton had its best neighborhood. It is also behind this stock which climbs by 30%.

which is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, had its best quarter in the first three months of 2021, as demand suppressed by the Covid-19 pandemic began to rebound.

The group, an arm of



Volkswagen



majority-owned by the German auto giant, is also seeking to take full control of



MAN,



a trucking group and manufacturer of diesel engines, in which it already owns more than 93%.

Traton stock climbed 6% on Monday, as investors cheered for a record quarter, MAN shares soaring nearly 30% following Tratons’ plan to oust minority shareholders with an offer to a high premium over last week’s price.

The comeback story. Traton is a Volkswagen spin-off that went public in 2019. The German company’s brands include Scania, MAN and VW Caminhes, and it is one of the largest commercial vehicle manufacturers in the world, with production and sales in Europe, Asia, Africa as well as Latin America.

Traton has grown and streamlined its activities since the start of last year. The group’s only American exposure comes from a 17% stake in



Navistar,



and in March, Traton reached an agreement to acquire the remaining 83% of the company more than a year after its first offer in January 2020. The



Navistar



the deal is expected to be finalized by mid-2021. In February 2020, Traton announced its intention to merge with MAN, of which it holds more than 93%, by evicting existing shareholders in order to establish a more efficient group structure.

What’s up. The Tratons brands recorded a total of 81,700 vehicle orders in the first three months of 2021, 51% more than the same period last year and a quarterly record. Growth was driven by trucks, with orders 62% above 2020 levels, while bus orders fell 46%, which the group blamed under the impact of the Covid-pandemic. 19.

Revenue rose to 6.5 billion ($ 7.9 billion), up 15% from the first quarter of 2020, while adjusted operating profit tripled in the same period to settle at 516 million. Against the backdrop of good results, Traton also raised its outlook for the full year, expecting its operating margin to be between 5% and 7%, after previously guiding 5% to 6%.

A year ago, we saw how quickly the pandemic hit the commercial vehicle industry. Now we are seeing orders from our customers picking up just as quickly, said Matthias Grndler, Managing Director of Tratons.

Tratons’ record results, which include strong performances at MAN, came shortly after the groups competed to take full ownership of the subsidiary. On Saturday, Traton submitted a request to MAN’s board of directors to impose a squeeze-out from the merger of minority shareholders. The group said it was prepared to pay 70.68 per share, a 27% premium to the share price on Friday.

The offer pushed MAN stock more than 29% to 71.60 on Monday as the market had a first chance to react to the offer. Traton said he expects the completion of the merger agreement to take place on May 14, before it is passed on to MAN shareholders at the end of June.

Look forward. While bus orders remain low due to the ripple effects of the pandemic-plagued tourism industry, there is no doubt that Raccons’ core truck business is accelerating at a steady pace. From a financial point of view, the group’s KPIs have surpassed the levels of the first quarter of 2019, which suggests that the impact of the pandemic is firmly in the Tratons rearview mirror.

Between the change to the annual target and the efficiency gains expected from the MAN merger, once it is completed, investors have a lot to smile about. Analysts are bullish on the Traton stock, with an average price target for the shares 6.9% above the current price, according to FactSet.