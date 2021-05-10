PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near 3-month high after weak US data





* The dollar languishes near its lowest level for more than 2 months * UBS raises palladium price forecasts (updates prices) May 10 (Reuters) – Gold held firm near a three-month high on Monday after US employment growth figures missed in recent weeks weighed on the dollar and strengthened expectations that interest rates will remain low. Spot gold rose 0.4% to $ 1,836.89 an ounce at 1:44 p.m. EDT (1744 GMT), after hitting its highest level since February 11 at $ 1,845.06. US gold futures stabilized 0.3% at $ 1,837.60. The disappointing number of jobs in the United States ultimately catalyzed a series of algorithmic short hedges, said TD Securities commodities strategist Daniel Ghali. The return of discretionary capital in gold also supported the precious metal, alongside strong physical demand from China and India last month ahead of the Indian lockdowns, Ghali added. Non-farm payroll data in the United States on Friday showed that job growth unexpectedly slowed in April, pushing the dollar to a more than two-month low, making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies. The lower-than-expected number of jobs has shattered investors’ hopes of a frenzied recovery in the world’s largest economy and that the US Federal Reserve may tighten policy sooner than expected. The US central bank has pledged to keep interest rates low until inflation and employment pick up. Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-performing bullion. What the recent price hike is missing and would be needed to restart the rally is the participation of safe-haven seekers, Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke said in a note. Elsewhere, palladium rose 1.5% to $ 2,971.39 an ounce after hitting an all-time high last week amid supply shortage fears. UBS raised its price forecast in late June and late September for the metal, used primarily in emission-reducing automotive catalysts for vehicles, to $ 3,100 an ounce. The bank expects the palladium market to be under-supplied by around 1 million ounces this year. Silver was down 0.2% to $ 27.39 an ounce, while platinum climbed 0.8% to $ 1,258.87 an ounce. Both metals peaked more than two months earlier. (Report by Eileen Soreng, Brijesh Patel and Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru edited by Mark Heinrich and Barbara Lewis)

