InspireMD announces the transfer of its stock market listings to





TEL AVIV, Israel, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE American: NSPR), developer of the CGuard Embolic Prevention System (EPS) for the prevention of strokes caused by the treatment of the disease. Carotid Artery (CAD), today announced that the Companys shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market (Nasdaq). Trading is expected to begin on May 21, 2021, under the symbol NSPR on the Nasdaq. Marvin Slosman, CEO of InspireMD, said: We believe the move to the Nasdaq Capital Market is a strategically important change that puts us in the company of our peers and allows us better access to a wider range of investors, allowing us thus to build our fundamental investor base. InspireMD is a stronger company than ever before, and I am proud of the extraordinary efforts of our growing team to create an exciting future for our business. We are extremely happy to be part of the Nasdaq exchange now and appreciate our new relationship. About InspireMD, Inc. InspireMD seeks to use its patented MicroNet technology to make its products the industry standard for carotid stenting by providing exceptional acute results and long-lasting, stroke-free, long-term results. As of May 21, 2021, the common shares of InspireMD will be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol NSPR. Forward-looking statements This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by the words intention, can, will, plans, expects, anticipates, projects, predicts, estimates, aims, believes, hopes, potential or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company and cannot be predicted or quantified and, therefore , actual results may differ. materially in relation to those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties associated with (i) market acceptance of our existing and new products, (ii) negative clinical trial results or long product delays. in key markets, (iii) an inability to obtain regulatory approvals for the sale of our products, (iv) intense competition in the medical device industry from much larger multinational companies, (v) claims product liability, (vi) product malfunctions, (vii) our limited manufacturing capabilities and the use of subcontractors for support, (viii) insufficient or inadequate reimbursement by governments and other third parties payers for our products, (ix) our efforts to obtain and successfully maintain intellectual property protection covering our products, which may fail, (x) legislative or regulatory reform of the healthcare system in the United States and in foreign jurisdictions, (xi) our reliance on single-source suppliers for certain product components, (xii) the t that we will need to raise additional capital to meet our needs operations in the future and that this capital raising may be costly, dilutive or difficult to obtain and (xiii) the fact that we operate in several foreign jurisdictions, exposing us to foreign currencies fluctuations in exchange rates, logistical and communications challenges, burdens and costs of compliance with foreign laws and political and economic instability in each jurisdiction. More detailed information about the company and the risk factors that may affect the performance of forward-looking statements are set out in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the company’s annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly. Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are encouraged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Investor contacts: Craig shore

Financial director

InspireMD, Inc.

888-776-6804

[email protected] CORE IR

[email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos