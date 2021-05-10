InspireMD announces the transfer of its stock market listings to

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE American: NSPR), developer of the CGuard Embolic Prevention System (EPS) for the prevention of strokes caused by the treatment of the disease. Carotid Artery (CAD), today announced that the Companys shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market (Nasdaq). Trading is expected to begin on May 21, 2021, under the symbol NSPR on the Nasdaq.
Marvin Slosman, CEO of InspireMD, said: We believe the move to the Nasdaq Capital Market is a strategically important change that puts us in the company of our peers and allows us better access to a wider range of investors, allowing us thus to build our fundamental investor base. InspireMD is a stronger company than ever before, and I am proud of the extraordinary efforts of our growing team to create an exciting future for our business. We are extremely happy to be part of the Nasdaq exchange now and appreciate our new relationship.
About InspireMD, Inc.
InspireMD seeks to use its patented MicroNet technology to make its products the industry standard for carotid stenting by providing exceptional acute results and long-lasting, stroke-free, long-term results.
As of May 21, 2021, the common shares of InspireMD will be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol NSPR.
Forward-looking statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by the words intention, can, will, plans, expects, anticipates, projects, predicts, estimates, aims, believes, hopes, potential or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company and cannot be predicted or quantified and, therefore , actual results may differ. materially in relation to those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties associated with (i) market acceptance of our existing and new products, (ii) negative clinical trial results or long product delays. in key markets, (iii) an inability to obtain regulatory approvals for the sale of our products, (iv) intense competition in the medical device industry from much larger multinational companies, (v) claims product liability, (vi) product malfunctions, (vii) our limited manufacturing capabilities and the use of subcontractors for support, (viii) insufficient or inadequate reimbursement by governments and other third parties payers for our products, (ix) our efforts to obtain and successfully maintain intellectual property protection covering our products, which may fail, (x) legislative or regulatory reform of the healthcare system in the United States and in foreign jurisdictions, (xi) our reliance on single-source suppliers for certain product components, (xii) the t that we will need to raise additional capital to meet our needs operations in the future and that this capital raising may be costly, dilutive or difficult to obtain and (xiii) the fact that we operate in several foreign jurisdictions, exposing us to foreign currencies fluctuations in exchange rates, logistical and communications challenges, burdens and costs of compliance with foreign laws and political and economic instability in each jurisdiction. More detailed information about the company and the risk factors that may affect the performance of forward-looking statements are set out in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the company’s annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly. Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are encouraged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
