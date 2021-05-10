Get one shot of COVID-19, get another shot at $ 225,000





HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Lottery is injecting some fun into the COVID-19 vaccination process in hopes of getting more people vaccinated. Kentucky Lottery officials announced on Monday that anyone over the age of 18 who receives a first or second dose of Covid-19 vaccination at a participating Kroger or Walmart store will receive a coupon for a free Cash Lottery ticket. Ball 225. This promotion is effective at all Kentucky Kroger locations that have a pharmacy or Little Clinic and at all Kentucky Walmart locations that sell lottery tickets. These two retail partners encompass more than 170 locations across the Commonwealth. Kentucky Cash Ball is a nighttime raffle game that has a top prize of $ 225,000. The offer is valid until next Friday, or until all 225,000 tickets are sold out. It’s good for Kentucky businesses, it’s good for the Kentucky Lottery, and it’s good for the Kentucky students who rely on us through scholarship and grant programs funded by our profits, said Mary Harville , President and CEO of Kentucky Lottery. Hopefully this $ 225,000 hit will be the incentive for more Kentuckians to get vaccinated, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said. Helping keep our Kentucky communities safe and a free chance to win hundreds of thousands of dollars is a win-win for everyone involved. Thank you, Kentucky Lottery, Walmart and Kroger, for this fantastic example of the Team Kentucky spirit. Coupons can be redeemed at any Kentucky Lottery retailer between now and June 1. At Kroger, our goal is to nurture the human spirit, which means we are called to do more and help improve the lives of those around us, said Ann Reed, President of the Kroger Louisville Division. The importance of this has never been more evident than in the past year. Our industry, along with others, has stepped up to serve every day throughout the pandemic and our teams have truly been heroes. To date, Kroger has vaccinated over 200,000 Kentuckians, but we know there is still a long way to go. When Governor Beshear asked for his support, Kroger was ready and willing to help. Our long-time Kentucky Lottery partners have created a fun and innovative way to encourage even more Kentuckians to get vaccinated and have fun doing it. With this effort, we can work to reach that crucial two point five million vaccinated Kentuckian mark and reopen our state, Harville said. When that happens and the restrictions are lifted, I know businesses will welcome customers again and customers will feel more secure when they are on the move. Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

