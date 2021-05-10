Ingersoll Rand announces secondary offering of 14,924,081 common shares





DAVIDSON, NC – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR) (Ingersoll Rand) announced that KKR Renaissance Aggregator LP (the selling shareholder) intends to offer for sale as part of a subscribed offer 14,924,081 common shares Ingersoll Rand pursuant to a registration statement filed by Ingersoll Rand with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). No shares are sold by Ingersoll Rand. The selling shareholder will receive all of the proceeds from this offer. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. are acting as underwriters for the Offer. A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC and is effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy such securities, nor any sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction where such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of those states or jurisdictions. The offer of these securities will only be made by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus can be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, fax: 212-902-9316, email: [email protected] and Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c / o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, phone: 800-831-9146. Forward-looking statements This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on Ingersoll Rands current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from such current expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks, uncertainties and factors set out in the section titled Risk Factors of its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as these factors may be updated from time to time in its periodic filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Ingersoll Rand assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or developments, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. About Ingersoll Rand Inc. Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR), driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and ownership mindset, is dedicated to improving the lives of our employees, customers and communities. Customers rely on us for our technological excellence in creating critical workflows and industrial solutions in more than 40 respected brands where our products and services excel in the most complex and harsh conditions. Our employees develop lifelong customers through their daily commitment to expertise, productivity and efficiency. For more information visit www.IRCO.com.

