Stock Exchange Today with Jim Cramer: Owning Amazon and Walmart





Shares were mixed on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average setting another record, but the Nasdaq fell 2% amid renewed anxiety over the prospect of higher inflation. TheStreet’s Katherine Ross and Jim Cramer discussed the latest stock market news. On Monday, Cramer spoke about Amazon and Walmart, how to trade steelmaker Nucor and the markets. Amazon and Walmart Cramer said Walmart and Amazon are very different from each other and investors can own both stocks. “Walmart is a fantastic physical retailer that uses its stores as fulfillment centers. Amazon has other fulfillment centers. Both are trying to do same day delivery. Owning two businesses that do e-commerce is not contradictory, “Cramer added. Nucor: Buy or Sell? In his Real Money column “This group of actions constitutes anti-inflation trade“Cramer refers to Nucor (Naked) – Get a report as “the cheapest and best steel company in the world” and says the name “may keep growing”. Cramer said that you need steel to do anything infrastructure-related and that Nucor is the largest steel company in the country. “So they’re taking advantage of it. Nucor is on a peak and I don’t like buying stocks that are going up. I like selling stocks that are going up,” Cramer said. Monday market Cramer said it’s worth noting that if you’re in a Nasdaq stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange, you’re crushed. “There’s no way you can own these stocks without feeling tremendous pain. But you’ve made a lot of money so maybe you can always take something off the table,” Cramer said. Amazon and Walmart are key holdings in Jim Cramer Action Alerts PLUS Members Club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer adds or removes stocks from his portfolio? Find out more now.







