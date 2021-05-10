How to get DoorDash ‘DashPass’ with a Chase co-branded credit card





If you regularly order food and other goods for delivery through DoorDash, then the platform’s paid DashPass membership ends up making sense. The add-on gives you unlimited free shipping and reduced service charges on orders over $ 12, which can ultimately save you a lot of money on, say, your Chipotle habit. The good news, however? If you are not already a member, you may be able to get it for free through your credit card. DoorDash announced on Monday that it is expanding its partnership with Chase to offer a free one-year DashPass membership (valued at over $ 100) as a new perk for most co-branded card members. Chase. Newly eligible co-branded cards include Southwest Rapid Rewards, United Credit Cards, IHG Rewards, Aer Lingus, British Airways, Iberia Plus Visa Signature, Marriott Bonvoy, Boundless Cards, World of Hyatt, Disney Visa Cards and Starbucks Rewards, according to a Press release. Eligible members can activate membership starting May 10. Plus, members get 5% DoorDash Credit on all pickup orders. “We’ve seen Chase cardholders order more, especially over the past year,” Chase Co-Brand Cards president Ed Olebe said in a press release. “We were delighted to expand our relationship with DoorDash and deliver added value to our co-branded cardholders where they spend.” The Chase-DoorDash partnership previously offered the same offer for the bank’s Sapphire Reserve and Sapphire Preferred credit cards, as well as a simplified version of it for its Freedom, Freedom Unlimited, Freedom Student, and Slate cards. If you have one of the newly qualifying co-branded credit cards and want to activate your subscription, just visit the website or add your eligible Chase credit card as a payment method in your DoorDash account. The deadline to take advantage of the new benefit is December 31, so make sure you activate it before that date.

Megan Schaltegger is a writer at Thrillist.

