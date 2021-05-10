Workhorse gets hammered. Why are investors not happy?





Workhorse expected to deliver 1,800 vans this year. The number is now 1000. Courtesy of Workhorse



Manufacturer of commercial electric vehicles



Workaholic



investors have struggled so far this year. And management’s reduced production outlook, coupled with a larger-than-expected quarterly loss, further shakes their confidence. Monday, Workhorse (symbol: WKHS) reported he lost about $ 1 per share against $ 521,060 in sales. Wall Street forecast a loss of 17 cents from $ 2.3 million in sales. Shares were down around 12% in morning trading. the



S&P 500,



is down about 0.1%. the



Dow Jones Industrial Average



was up 0.7%. On Monday, Workhorse’s stock is down 51% year-to-date after rising 551% in 2020. The loss was greater than expected due to a mark-to-market loss on the company’s stake



Lordstown engine



(RIDE) stock. Workhorse owns around 10% of Lordstown, according to recent documents, and Lordstown shares fell around 41% in the first quarter. The sales figure is not that surprising either. Workhorse is just starting to produce its fully electric delivery vans. Analysts expected sales to increase in the third quarter. Workhorse delivered six vans in the first quarter. But the company downgraded its full-year shipments figure from 1,800 to 1,000 per management during the fourth quarter earnings call in March. Supply chain issues, including the global semiconductor shortage, were also discussed. Workhorse is hit by the lack of chips like other automakers. CEO Duane Hughes explained the new target in the company’s first quarter statement: Our deliberate approach to growth will ensure that we are well positioned to deliver the increased volumes we expect in 2022 and beyond. The management hosts a conference call later Monday. Analysts and investors alike will be eager to hear about expectations for orders as well as everything the company has planned regarding the US postal service contract it lost to Oshkosh (OSK). Workhorse and Oshkosh attempt to replace the agency’s white right-hand drive delivery vans. Workhorse has not officially protested the loss, Barrons reported last week. Oshkosh’s victory surprised some analysts who thought the Postal Service would go for the all-electric Workhorses offering. Workhorse management said they plan to explore options to challenge the Oshkosh price. About 44% of analysts covering Workhorse Buy rate stocks. Average purchase ratio of the shares of



S&P 500



is about 55%. But recent declines have made the stock attractive relative to target prices. The average analyst target price is around $ 17 a share, about 78% higher than where the stock is trading. Write to Al Root at [email protected]

