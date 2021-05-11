Stocks hit new highs, but pundits are sounding the alarm on big risks





Topline As stocks hit record highs, Morgan Stanley analysts are warning clients of an impending correction this year amid high market risk, especially in the tech sector, which slows on Monday as the market in his ensemble climbs. Traders work during the opening bell on the New York Stock Exchange.

Highlights Shortly after the market opened, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500, which both closed at record highs on Friday, climbed 0.4% and 0.2%, respectively, while the Nasdaq , heavy on technology, fell 0.2%, pushing index losses to around 3.% from a high in late April. Among the companies leading the Nasdaq losses (and down 1.4%) are the indices of the five largest stocks Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft and Alphab, which together account for 21% of the S&P, “significantly more “than the long-term average. 14% and even more than 18% at the peak of the tech bubble in 2000, Goldman analysts wrote in a note on Monday. The fact that these market leaders struggled after their excellent first quarter earnings reports less than two weeks ago should serve as a reminder that stocks often peak with good news, Morgan Stanley analysts wrote in a note to customers on Monday morning. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Based on comparable years of past market cycles, Morgan Stanley predicts that this year will only bring flat stock returns with a 10% to 20% correction also along the way. Goldman analysts said the biggest fundamental risk to the leadership of the large tech market is a tighter regulatory regime and tighter enforcement of antitrust laws, given that Facebook, Amazon, Apple and Alphabet all face a challenge. long list of legal battles and investigations into their market power and competitive practices. Goldman predicts the S&P could climb as high as 8% this year, but only if antitrust actions don’t have a major impact, which the firm says is less likely now, given President Joe’s appointment. Biden of authoritarian market regulators, including financial crisis reformer Gary Gensler as head of the Securities and Exchange Commission. Crucial quote As the S&P 500 hits new highs every day, few seem worried. . . but rather than getting excited [businesses] reopening, we are increasingly concerned about execution risk and what is already factored in, Morgan Stanley equity strategist Michael J. Wilson said on Monday, also stressing that he was optimistic about the to come up. Whatever correction the market goes through this year, we will likely hit higher highs next year. The goal as an investor is to navigate the. . . transition, avoid actions with larger prints and be able to capture the next step. In big tech, Wilson says Morgan Stanley is more bullish about Alphabet, which has climbed 36% this year. Tangent The highest records for US stocks are no obstacle to further stock market gains, Andrea Bevis, senior vice president of UBS Private Wealth Management, said Monday morning. While she admits that the outperformance of mega-capsule tech stocks has likely almost run its course, Bevis believes small and mid-cap stocks should dominate the market this year thanks to continued strength in low interest rates, at a low. Federal Reserve Supportive and Strong Business. earnings. Those stocks are also likely to get a boost from Biden’s $ 2 trillion in infrastructure spending, which typically benefits small businesses more than large corporations. To monitor Sure to test investor sentiment, a slew of buzzing tech companies are reporting profits this week, including online gaming platform Gen-Z Roblox after the market closed on Monday, the software company from big-data Palantir on Wednesday and the Coinbase crypto exchange on Thursday. Facebook is focused towards a Federal Trade Commission lawsuit for illegal monopolization. Further reading S&P 500, Dow Set New Closing Highs As Weak Jobs Report Suggests Fed To Keep Easy Monetary Policy In Place (Forbes) From Chicken Wings to Mother’s Day Flowers, Here Are The Shortages You Should Know About And Some Excesses (Forbes)

