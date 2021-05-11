Occidental Petroleum’s loss narrows as chemicals and petroleum exports rise





(Reuters) – On Monday, Occidental Petroleum Corp beat Wall Street expectations by reporting a weaker first-quarter loss than a year ago, boosted by profits from chemicals and petroleum exports. The company benefited from a rebound in oil prices, up about 23% in the first quarter, as demand for fuel recovered after being decimated last year by lockdowns to curb growth. spread of COVID-19. The oil and gas producer reported an adjusted loss of $ 136 million, or 15 cents per share, for the March quarter, compared to a loss of $ 467 million, or 52 cents per share, in the first quarter of 2020. Analysts had expected a loss of 33 cents per share, according to Refinitiv. Improving operating results in chemicals and marketing were overshadowed by costs associated with a dispute over Ecuadors’ seizure of an oil field from Westerners in 2006. Western, who is considering appeal, has recorded a provision for after-tax losses of $ 403 million to cover an arbitration judgment against him. Occidental struggled to repay debt accumulated during its $ 38 billion acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum in 2019. It sharply cut its production spending and put several assets on the market to generate cash. Occidental is well positioned to continue to use the excess cash flow, associated with proceeds from asset sales, to reduce debt, CEO Vicki Hollub said. Its oil and gas business lost $ 62 million for the quarter, compared to a pre-tax gain of $ 179 million the year before. Chemicals posted revenue of $ 251 million, down from $ 186 million the year before. Higher prices were partially offset by storm outages and cost increases, the company said. Mid-level and marketing revenues were $ 282 million, compared to a loss of $ 1.3 billion on impairment charges last year. The company manages its crude oil exports. The company will hold a call with analysts on Tuesday. Reporting by Jennifer Hiller in Houston and Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni, Sriraj Kalluvila and Cynthia Osterman

