The most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday: Toronto Stock Exchange (19,361.88, down 110.86 points.) Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX: MFC). Finances. Up 17 cents, or 0.66%, to $ 26.02 on 20.9 million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Energy. Up 34 cents, or 0.71%, to $ 48.43 on 12.2 million shares. Zenabis Global Inc. (TSX: ZENA). Health care. Unchanged at 14 cents on 11.2 million shares. Photon Control Inc. (TSX: PHO). Technology. Up 52 cents, or 16.72%, to $ 3.63 on 10.7 million shares. Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX: NCU). Materials. Unchanged at 29.5 cents on 10.3 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down 42 cents, or 1.47%, to $ 28.24 on 9.8 million shares. Companies in the news: Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSX: ESI). Down nine cents or 7.9 percent to $ 1.05. The president of drilling contractor Ensign Energy Services Inc. blames the federal government’s “dismal” COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan in part for a poor resumption of its business in Canada relative to its operations in the United States. Additionally, says Bob Geddes, the company is struggling to bring its field workers back to Canada because government programs pay them to stay at home. The Calgary-based company hoped to commission 40 to 45 of its 92 Canadian drilling rigs in the first quarter, but the number peaked at 36, he said. Hopes of 250 active rigs for industry in Canada during the quarter, traditionally the busiest because frozen ground provides access to backcountry drilling sites, were also well below, a he added, with a stagnant spike in activity after hitting just 186 platforms. Current benchmark US crude oil prices of around US $ 65 per barrel and natural gas prices of around US $ 3 per million UK thermal units have improved the outlook for oil following the sharp contraction of last year, but the sector is recovering more strongly in the United States. than in Canada, he said. Suncor Energy Inc.’s oil sands companies are stepping up protective measures as a wave of COVID-19 cases sweep through the region as thousands of workers are brought in for spring maintenance shutdowns at various factories. In Friday’s update, Alberta reported 3,749 active cases in the northern area that includes Fort McMurray, with outbreaks identified in several work lodges as well as production facilities operated by oil sands producers, including Suncor Energy Inc., Syncrude, Imperial Oil Ltd., Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. and MEG Energy Corp. As of Monday morning, Suncor had 107 active COVID-19 cases at its base plant mine and upgrader, 13 at its Fort Hills mine and nine at MacKay River, which uses steam to recover bitumen in the wells, spokesperson Paul Newmarch reported. Suncor uses rapid tests and plans to open an immunization clinic at its base plant starting Thursday for employees as well as people who are not direct employees. Alberta leads Canada in COVID-19 cases and has a rate of new infections over seven days twice that of the second highest province, Ontario. It tightened restrictions last week on retail, restaurants, personal services and gatherings to avoid pushing its health care system beyond its capacity. Starbucks Starbucks is offering all of its Canadian retail employees three days of temporary paid sick leave from April 19 to September 25. The move comes after Ontario announced a similar three-day sick leave policy that would reimburse employers up to $ 200 per day for what they pay. . The COVID-19 pandemic has stepped up calls for companies to grant workers paid sick leave, with workplaces becoming a key site for the transmission of the virus. Starbucks says paid sick days will be in addition to its other COVID-19 supports, which include up to two hours of paid time off for each dose of vaccine and up to four hours of paid time off to recover from effects secondary. The company also announced that it will increase its starting barista rate to $ 0.25 above the provincial minimum wage effective May 31. She says all hourly baristas, shift supervisors and cafe attendants will receive a raise of at least five percent. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 10, 2021.

