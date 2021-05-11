Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. announces separate trading of its Class A common shares and redeemable warrants effective May 13, 2021





WASHINGTON, May 10, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE: STRE.U) (the “Company”, “us” or “our”) announced today that, beginning May 13, 2021, the holders of units sold as part of the initial public offering of 28,103,449 units carried out on March 25, 2021, may elect to trade separately the Class A common shares and the redeemable warrants included in the units. Nonseparated Units will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) under the symbol “STRE.U”, and the Class A common shares and separate redeemable warrants will trade on the NYSE under the symbols “STRE” and “STRE WS”, respectively. No split warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will be traded. Unitholders should direct their brokers to contact American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A common shares and redeemable warrants. The Company is a blank check company created for the purpose of concluding a merger, a capital stock exchange, an acquisition of assets, a purchase of shares, a reorganization or a similar business combination with one or more companies. The Company will seek to partner with a technology company focused on the Internet, consumers, media and other similar businesses. The company is led by the team that founded its predecessors, Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. and Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd., made up of Spencer rascoff, a serial entrepreneur who co-founded Hotwire and Zillow and led Zillow as CEO for nearly a decade; Alexandre klabin, founder and CEO of Ancient Management LP, and co-founder of Senator Investment Group; Robert reid, an investor who worked for 21 years at Blackstone in its Private Equity Group; and Michael clifton, an investor who was most recently a senior investment professional at The Carlyle Group. The units were initially offered by the company as part of a subscribed offering. JP Morgan Securities LLC and Jefferies LLC served as bookkeepers for the offering. The offer has been made by way of prospectus only, copies of which may be obtained free of charge on the website of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) at www.sec.gov or by contacting: JP Morgan Securities LLC

c / o Broadridge Financial Solutions

1155 Long Island Ave

Edgewood, New York 11717

Telephone: 866-803-9204

E-mail: [email protected] or Jefferies LLC

Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department

520 Madison Avenue, 2nd floor

New York, NY 10022

Phone: 1-877-821-7388

E-mail: [email protected] The registration statement relating to the securities entered into force on March 22, 2021. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and there will be no sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction where such offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal before registration or qualification under the securities laws of those states or jurisdictions. Forward-looking statements This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend” and similar expressions as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as on the assumptions made by the management of the company and on information currently available. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated in forward-looking statements due to certain factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or to persons acting on our behalf are fully qualified by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set out in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus relating to the initial public offering. of the Company filed with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this posting, except as required by law. SOURCE Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd.

