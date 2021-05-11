Producer prices in China soar alongside soaring commodities





Factory-gate prices in China rose more than expected in April, supported by gains in commodity prices and a weak baseline compared to last year, while inflation at the consumption remained relatively moderate. The producer price index rose 6.8% from the previous year, its fastest pace since October 2017, after gaining 4.4% in March, the The National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday. The median forecast was an increase of 6.5%. Consumer prices rose 0.9% year on year, slightly below the 1% gain projected by economists. The commodity boom, fueled by rising global demand and supply shortages, has fueled concerns about inflation around the world. With China being the world’s largest exporter, rising its PPI is another risk to global inflation as manufacturers begin to pass higher prices on to retailers. Central bankers at the declining US Federal Reserve argue the recent price hikes are temporary. In China, policymakers insist that the impact of commodity prices on the national economy will be limited and that price growth generally remains under control. Yet officials pledged to strengthen controls on the raw materials market to limit costs for companies. Click here for a breakdown of producer prices in China in April The NBS said the rise in producer prices was due to a steady recovery in domestic production and higher prices for iron ore and non-ferrous metals. Consumer inflation, meanwhile, has remained relatively subdued amid falling pork prices, a key component of the country’s CPI basket. The widening gap between the CPI and the PPI “suggests an uneven recovery in the economy,” Raymond Yeung, chief economist of China, told Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “Despite the commodity boom, the service sector has yet to catch up.” Wages are lagging behind and the central bank will likely keep its policy “largely neutral,” he said. The People’s Bank of China is looking to cut the stimulus it injected into the economy during last year’s pandemic, concerned about the build-up of debt. Economists expect policymakers to slow the pace of credit expansion rather than raise interest rates. The Communist Party’s Politburo, China’s main decision-making body, said last month there would be none sudden reversal of macroeconomic policies. China aims to keep inflation at around 3% this year, but an NBS official said in a recent interview that the overall index should be “ significantly lower ”than the official 2021 target. – With the help of John Liu, Lin Zhu and Yinan Zhao (Updates with the economist’s commentary in the seventh paragraph.) Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

