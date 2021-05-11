Business
Procore discloses expected share price for over $ 600 million IPO
Carpinteria-based Procore Technologies plans to price its IPO at $ 60-65 per share, which would raise more than $ 600 million and give it a market cap of around $ 8 billion. .
Procore, a cloud-based construction software company, filed an amended S-1 statement on May 10 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The company plans to go public later this year, although it has not yet disclosed the date, and will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PCOR.
According to the new filing, Procore plans to register 10,410,000 new shares, of which 9.47 million will be sold to the public while the remainder is available to underwriters of the deal, which include Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Securities and more.
After the IPO, Procore is said to have a total of 128 million shares outstanding, meaning that approximately 7.5% of its shares will be offered to the public.
If the company debuts at its highest estimated price of $ 65, the IPO would raise $ 676.7 million in capital for Procore and its selling shareholders. If Procore debuts at its lowest estimated price, $ 60, the IPO would still raise $ 624.6 million for the company.
Procores’ market cap is said to be $ 8.3 billion at the high end of its price range and $ 7.6 billion at the low end. Either would make the company the fifth publicly traded company in the tri-county region, based on market capitalization as of May 10.
Amgen, the Thousand Oaks-based biotech giant, is by far the largest company in the region by market capitalization, with $ 145.1 billion as of May 10. It is followed by The Trade Desk at $ 23.3 billion, Teledyne Technologies at $ 16 billion and Deckers Brands at $ 9.3 billion. AppFolio is currently fifth, with a market cap of $ 4.4 billion.
Procore raised $ 150 million in a private financing round in July 2020, after the company abandoned its plans to go public in 2020. That funding round valued the company at around $ 5 billion.
Procore originally planned to go public in 2020, but the pandemic appeared to have pushed back those plans. The company filed an amended S-1 return on March 2, one year and three days after filing the first version of the prospectus.
Procore has yet to make a profit, with a net loss of $ 96.2 million in 2020, up from $ 83.1 million in 2019 and $ 56.7 million in 2018, according to its prospectus.
Procores’ path to profitability lies in continued growth, according to its documents filed with the SEC. Procore said the construction software market is largely and significantly under-penetrated and estimated that the annual potential market opportunity for its products is approximately $ 9.4 billion.
In the first quarter of 2021, Procores’ revenue increased 23% from the same quarter last year, from $ 92 million to $ 114 million.
More importantly, the company dampened its net losses, with a net loss of $ 14 million in the first quarter of 2021, up from $ 19 million in the first quarter of 2020.
Procore employs more than 1,800 people around the world, about half of them on the central coast. It had $ 400 million in 2020 revenue, according to its latest SEC filing, and more than 1.6 million users of its products. Its turnover increased by 38% between 2019 and 2020, and by 55% the year before.
It has consistently topped the Pacific Coast Business Times’ 50 Fastest Growing Companies list, with repeated years earlier in the decade of over 100% revenue growth.
Procore was founded in 2002, an early entrant in the field of construction management software. In the following decade, several competitors entered the market with cloud-based document storage, procurement and collaboration products, including PlanGrid, Fieldwire, and BuildingConnected.
