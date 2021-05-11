Gold holds close to three-month high as inflation and Fed at a glance





Gold held close to the three-month high as investors weighed in on rising inflation risks and Federal Reserve officials’ comments on the job market for clues on monetary policy ahead. Bond market expectations for the pace of consumer price inflation over the next half-decade jumped on Monday to their highest level since 2006. The five-year jump break even The rate comes amid a surge in commodities and adds to a longer-term rise in inflation bets, fueled by improving growth prospects, infrastructure spending plans and the stimulus measures linked to the pandemic. “Inflationary concerns will dominate this week, but the base effects are largely taken into account and this upcoming reading will likely only serve as a benchmark,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. “Gold prices appear to be consolidating, but the next move always seems to be higher. “ Bullion posted the biggest weekly gain since November last week after a report showed a surprise slowdown in US job growth, supporting the case for continued economic recovery and the low interest rates. Traders will be watching the US CPI report due Wednesday, which should show prices continued to rise in April. Spot gold was little changed at $ 1,835.51 an ounce at 8:09 am in Singapore after climbing 0.8% to $ 1,845.51 on Monday, the highest since February 11. Silver and platinum stabilized, while palladium fell. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index remained stable. The US labor market is expected to continue to do “Strong” recovery despite weaker-than-expected performance last month, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas Chairman Robert Kaplan said, as consumer demand remains robust. His confidence in the labor market outlook was echoed by Mary Daly, head of the San Francisco Fed, and Chicago Fed Chairman Charles Evans, the latter adding that the US central bank will have to stay. accommodating “until we get really nervous that inflation will just exceed 2% on average over time.” Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos