Lexington Realty Trust Announces Public Offering

NEW YORK, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) (Lexington), a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments, announced today that it has launched a public offering subscribed for 16,000,000 ordinary shares under the forward sales contracts described below. In connection with the Offer, Lexington intends to grant the Underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 2,400,000 additional Common Shares to cover any excess allotments, if any.

Wells Fargo Securities, JP Morgan and KeyBanc Capital Markets are acting as underwriters for the offer. Lexington plans to enter into forward sale agreements with Wells Fargo Bank, National Association and JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, or their affiliates (together, the forward buyers) for 16,000,000 of its common stock (or a total of 18,400,000 shares. if the Underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full). Under forward sales contracts, forward buyers or their affiliates would be required to borrow and sell to the underwriters a total of 16,000,000 common shares (or a total of 18,400,000 common shares if the underwriters farms exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full) which will be delivered in this offering. Subject to its right to elect to settle in cash or net shares, which right is subject to certain conditions, Lexington intends to deliver, upon physical settlement of such forward sales contracts on one or more dates specified by Lexington on or before May 11, 2022, a total of 16,000,000 common shares (or a total of 18,400,000 common shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full) to the forward buyers in exchange for cash proceeds per share equal to the applicable forward sale price, which will be the public offering price, less applicable fees, and will be subject to certain adjustments as provided in the forward sales contracts .

The Underwriters may offer the Common Shares from time to time for sale in connection with one or more transactions on the New York Stock Exchange, in the over-the-counter market, through negotiated transactions or otherwise at market prices in effect at the time of sale, at prices linked to market prices in force at the time of sale or at negotiated prices.

Lexington will not initially receive any proceeds from the sale of Common Shares by the Futures Purchasers or their affiliates in connection with the Offering. Lexington intends to use the net proceeds, if any, that it receives in the future settlement of forward sales contracts for working capital and general corporate purposes, including, without s’ limit it, to finance its current and future development projects. Pending the allocation of such net proceeds, Lexington may repay future amounts outstanding under its unsecured credit facility, which amounts may be re-borrowed from time to time.

The sale of common shares under forward sales contracts allows Lexington to price such shares at the offer price (subject to certain adjustments) while delaying the issuance of such shares and receipt. of net proceeds by Lexington up to anticipated financing requirements. described above have occurred.

This offering is being conducted in accordance with Lexingtons’ current registration statement, which has been previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the public offering and a final prospectus supplement will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of the Draft Prospectus Supplement and the Final Prospectus Supplement, when available, may be obtained from (1) Wells Fargo Securities, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 500 West 33rd Street, New York, New York, 10001, at (800) 326-5897 or email a request to [email protected], (2) JP Morgan Securities LLC, Attn .: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood , NY 11717, phone: 1-866-803-9204, (3) KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Attn: Equity Syndicate, 127 Public Square, 4th Floor, Cleveland, Ohio 44114, phone: 1-800-859-1783, or (4) the Securities and Exchange Commission website at http: // www.sec.gov.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor any sale of such securities in a condition in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or sale. qualification under the securities laws of such a state.

ABOUT LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, bespoke transactions, sale and leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors not under Lexington’s control that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Lexington to differ materially from the results, performance or other expectations implied by these latter. forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the factors and risks detailed in Lexington’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Lexington assumes no obligation to publicly disclose the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the occurrence of unforeseen events.

Contact:

Investor or media inquiries regarding Lexington Realty Trust:

Beth Boulerice, Chief Financial Officer

Lexington Realty Trust

Telephone: (212) 692-7200 E-mail: [email protected]