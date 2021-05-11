Pfizer adolescent vaccine: US FDA clears Covid-19 vaccine for people aged 12 to 15





This is the first Covid-19 vaccine in the United States authorized for use in young adolescents and adolescents; the vaccine had previously been authorized for people aged 16 and over. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccines are approved for people 18 years of age and older.

To support prolonged use, the FDA has reviewed data submitted by Pfizer. The company said at the end of March that a clinical trial involving 2,260 young people aged 12 to 15 had shown the vaccine to be 100% effective and well tolerated.

“It was a relatively straightforward decision,” Dr. Peter Marks, director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research at the FDA, the FDA’s arm that regulates vaccines, told reporters on Monday evening.

The FDA has reviewed the safety and efficacy data from Pfizer. The agency also looked at the immune responses of some of the vaccinated children and compared them to the immune responses of older adolescents and adults who were vaccinated.

“The response to the vaccine was excellent and in fact it was even better, really, in the younger age group than in the 16-25 age group,” Marks said. “The safety profile was very similar for 12-15 year olds and 16-25 year olds.” “The FDA has done everything in its power to ensure that the Covid-19 vaccines we have authorized meet the agency’s high standards for quality, safety and efficacy. We know that any time an American, including members of our own family, receives a Covid-19 dose of vaccine, you trust us, ”Acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said during of the briefing. The FDA’s independent advisory committee on vaccines and related biologics did not meet to vote on whether to recommend EUA expansion to children 12 to 15 years old. But the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is scheduled to meet on Wednesday to advise the CDC on whether to recommend the vaccine for use in this age group. CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky will then decide whether the agency will recommend the use of the vaccine in the new group. Vaccinations for 12 to 15 year olds should not start until after this recommendation. The Biden administration said it would move quickly to prepare for immunizations for children ages 12 to 15 through the federal pharmacy program, pediatricians and family physicians. States decide who and when to administer vaccines. “The local pharmacy may not be able to administer the vaccine because they may not be able to administer a vaccine to someone under the age of 16 or 17,” Marks said. “And for good reason. A 12-year-old is not the same emotionally as an 18-year-old. There is a difference here. So there can be differences from state to state. and from place to place. “ The FDA is not deciding this matter, Marks added. “Our authorization applies to all of the United States, its territories, so it applies everywhere. Just who will administer the vaccine may vary from jurisdiction to jurisdiction. We do not regulate the practice of medicine at the FDA. We regulate these products. How they’re administered may be regulated differently in some states in terms of who can administer a vaccine to a 12-year-old, ”Marks added. State licensing offices make those decisions, Woodcock said. “It’s the state licensing boards, okay. They’ve got the board of pharmacy, the board of medicine,” Woodcock said. “And then there are different criteria under that. And local rules and regulations are what we’re talking about. And then they authorize the conditions of practice. States therefore regulate these conditions of practice. The extension of the authorization to people aged 12 to 15 opens up the Covid-19 vaccination to 5% of the American population, or nearly 17 million additional people. The expanded authorization means that 85% of the US population is eligible to receive a Covid-19 vaccine. “The light at the end of the tunnel is increasing, and today it has become a little brighter,” President Joe Biden said in a statement. Pfizer said last week that it plans to submit an emergency use authorization for its Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 2 to 11 in September. His study on the safety and effectiveness of vaccines in children aged 6 months to 11 years is underway. The FDA has also scheduled a meeting of its Vaccines and Related Biologics Advisory Committee on June 10 to discuss the potential extension of the EUA to children under 12. “During the meeting, the agency will provide an update on our approach to Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for COVID-19 vaccines intended for use in people 12 to 17 years old.” , the FDA said in a press release Monday. The committee will also discuss the data needed to support an EUA and a Biologics License Application (BLA) for a COVID-19 vaccine intended for use in children under the age of 12. The committee will not discuss specific products. “he added. A BLA would mean full FDA approval. Vaccines manufactured by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are currently approved for people 18 years of age and older. “We recognize that the next critical step is to have vaccines available for use in the entire pediatric population,” Marks said in a statement. “As with the initial COVID-19 vaccine authorizations, we want to ensure that the public clearly understands our expectations regarding the data and information needed to support emergency use authorization requests and product license applications. biologics for vaccines intended to prevent COVID-19 in this pediatric age group. “

