Software Firm Procore Targets $ 616 Million For IPO Increase





Procore Technologies Inc., a cloud-based construction software company, is seeking to raise up to $ 616 million in an initial public offering. Procore, which is restarting its IPO plans after being delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, said in a saying Monday that he plans to sell 9.47 million shares for $ 60 to $ 65 each. At the top of that range, the company is said to have a market value of $ 8.3 billion based on the outstanding shares listed in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Diluted to include employee stock options and restricted stock units, that value increases to at least $ 9.4 billion. Procore, based in Carpinteria, Calif., Filed an initial application to open in early 2020, but postponed the transaction during the coronavirus pandemic. After the delay, he raised more than $ 150 million in a fundraising round from investors, including Dan Sundheim. D1 Capital Partners at a valuation of $ 5 billion, Bloomberg News reported. The company continued to attract new users during the pandemic, increasing its customer base by 19% in 2020. With over 40% of construction companies reporting higher costs and slower completion of projects due to shortages workforce, the digitization of the industry has accelerated over the past year, the company said. For the first quarter, Procore recorded a net loss of $ 14 million on revenue of $ 114 million, compared with a loss of $ 19 million on revenue of $ 92 million for the same period a year ago, according to his filings. The best contributors to Procore are Iconiq Strategic Partners, which will own nearly 37% of the shares after the IPO, and Bessemer Venture Partners, which will hold a 13% stake. Tiger Global Management is also an investor. The offer is led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Barclays Plc and Jefferies Financial Group Inc.e. Procore plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PCOR. Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

