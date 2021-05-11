JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. Announces Launch of Secondary Offering and Repurchase of Common Shares

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina, May 10, 2021 / PRNewswire / –JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: JELD) today announced that Onex Corporation and certain investment funds managed by Onex Partners Manager LP and its affiliates (collectively, the “selling shareholders”) intend to offer 10,000,000 ordinary shares of the Company for sale as part of a subscribed public offering. The Shares will from time to time be offered for sale in connection with one or more transactions on the New York Stock Exchange, in the over-the-counter market, through negotiated transactions or otherwise at market prices prevailing at the time. at the time of sale, at prices linked to prevailing market prices or to negotiated prices.

The Company is not selling any shares in connection with this offer and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by selling shareholders under this offer.

Subject to the completion of the Offer, the Company intends to repurchase 1,000,000 of the 10,000,000 common shares of the Company that are the subject of the Offer (the “Share Buy-Back”). The price per share to be paid by the Company will be equal to the price at which the subscriber will purchase the shares from the selling shareholders under the offer. Consequently, the number of ordinary shares of the Company available to the general public will be 9,000,000 shares. The share offer is not conditional on the completion of such a share buyback.

JP Morgan Securities LLC is acting as sole underwriter in connection with the offer.

The Company filed an automatic pre-registration statement, including a prospectus, (File No. 333-253702) relating to these securities with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 1, 2021, which entered into force at the time of this filing. Before making any investment decision, you should read the prospectus in this registration statement and the documents incorporated by reference into this registration statement for more complete information about the Company and this offering. You can obtain these documents free of charge by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the Prospectus Supplement and accompanying prospectus can be obtained from JP Morgan Securities LLC c / o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by phone at 1-866-803-9204 or by email at [email protected] These securities are offered only by means of a prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy such securities and there must be no sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction where such an offer, solicitation or sale would be. illegal before registration or qualification. under the securities laws of those states or jurisdictions. Nothing in this press release should be construed as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities being repurchased.

About JELD-WEN

Based at Charlotte, North Carolina, JELD-WEN is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of high performance interior and exterior building products, offering one of the widest selections of windows, interior and exterior doors, and wall systems. JELD-WEN offers a differentiated customer experience, providing construction professionals with durable, energy-efficient products and labor-saving services that help them maximize productivity and create beautiful, secure spaces for everyone to enjoy. The JELD-WEN team is driven by innovation and committed to creating safe and sustainable environments for customers, associates and local communities. The JELD-WEN family of brands includes JELD-WEN worldwide; LaCantina and VPI in North America; Swedoor and DANA in Europe; and Corinthian, Stegbar and Breezway in Australia.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the offering of shares. anticipate “,” believe “,” continue “,” could “,” estimate “,” expect “,” intend “,” may “,” could “,” plan “,” potential “,” predict “,” seek “, or” should “, or the negative thereof or other variations or comparable terminology. Where, in a forward-looking statement, we express an expectation or belief as to future results or events, this expectation or belief is based on our management’s current plans, expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. Although we believe these statements are based on reasonable expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections, they are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements.

Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements include the risks associated with the repurchase of shares, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company and our employees, customers and suppliers, and other factors, including the factors discussed. in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in our other filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update, modify or clarify any forward-looking statements to reflect events. , new information or circumstances arising after the date of this publication.

