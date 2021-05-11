Why The9 Limited, Pinduoduo, and Luokung Tech Shares All Crashed Today





What happened Chinese stocks are in a funk Monday, with popular online player actions The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) down 10.3%, e-commerce platform Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) 12.5% ​​drop and localization Luokung technology (NASDAQ: LKCO) mostly slippery – 13.8% as of 11:15 a.m. EDT. Blame the Biden administration – but also the Trump administration – for it. So what As Bloomberg reported over the weekend, restrictions on U.S. companies’ investment in Chinese tech stocks, initially proposed by the Trump administration in 2019, are still under review by the Biden administration. Last week, three of China’s largest telecommunications companies –China Mobile,China Telecom,andChina Unicom –warned investors they were on the verge of delisting from the New York Stock Exchange due to the restrictions. And now investors are wondering when the next shoe might fall. After all, the U.S. government remains concerned about Chinese military movements in the South China Sea, in addition to long-standing concerns about human rights violations in China, violations of the intellectual property rights of U.S. companies, and hacking of American servers. The Biden administration is reportedly still pondering how best to respond and how far to go to sanction Chinese tech companies for their government’s actions. Some of the options being considered include continuing to “blacklist” technology sales to Chinese technology companies, as well as potentially delisting the shares of more Chinese companies that do not comply with US audit requirements. corporate finance. Now what There is a lot of confusion as to what exactly is going on in this regard, however – confusion unaided by the fact that the “US Treasury Department and National Security Council declined to comment,” Bloomberg reports. Of course, the stock market hates uncertainty – but what it can hate even more is uncertainty with a side biased towards the negative. As Bloomberg observes, there is “broad support in Congress for a tough stance on China,” with Senator Marco Rubio, for example, saying that “it is common sense that US dollars should not be paid. to entities close to the Chinese Communist Party army “. Until the Biden administration decides what to hear (if any) do About this issue, you should probably expect continued uncertainty in the market – and continued volatility in Chinese stocks.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.







