Business
Commodity gains constrain dollar ahead of inflation data
TOKYO / SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar hovered near its lows for several months on Tuesday as high commodity prices supported exporters’ currencies, although cautious U.S. inflation leading to rate hikes prevented the greenback slip.
The resource-sensitive Australian dollar hit its two-month high and held steady around $ 0.7831. The similarly exposed Canadian currency, which hit an almost four-year high on Monday, held steady at C $ 1.2096 per dollar. The New Zealand dollar traded near its highest since February.
The British pound was also perched near its March high on the dollar and strongest since early April on the euro, as investors applauded the easing of the lockdown and reduced risk of another referendum on the independence of Scotland.
However, further moves were controlled by the looming US consumer price figures expected on Wednesday, with traders worried that large numbers could prompt the Fed to back down on monetary policy support earlier than expected.
The appearances later Tuesday of U.S. Federal Reserve members John Williams, at 2:30 p.m. GMT, and Lael Brainard, at 4:00 p.m. GMT, will be analyzed for clues as to the central bank’s thinking.
The euro was broadly flat at $ 1.2142 after hitting a two-month high on Monday and the yen held steady at $ 108.81 to the dollar.
The South Korean won and the Taiwanese dollar fell, however, alongside a decline in their technology-intensive stock markets and a wider sell-off of growth stocks on Wall Street and Asia amid concerns over the market. inflation. [MKTS/GLOB]
There is a lot of cross-currents, said Bank of Singapore currency analyst Moh Siong Sim, as the surge in commodity prices on the one hand lifts commodity currencies and on the other hand adds commodity currencies. to the inflationary pressure which agitated the assets at risk.
The big question is whether the Fed can be comfortable staying dovish, he said. If inflation rises more than the Fed expects … then what happens to the Fed?
FED TEST
Markets expect inflation in the United States to hit 3.6% year over year in April, due to the base effect of a pandemic year contraction.
But investors seem increasingly to disagree with policymakers over whether this kind of price growth will persist, and have pushed up the US five-year thresholds – a measure of inflation expectations – to 2.717. %, a decade high on Monday. [US/]
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has shown every sign of remaining patient with politics even as the economy turns hot. However, Dallas Fed Chairman Robert Kaplan caused a stir last month by calling to start talking about cuts, and there are growing signs that prices could continue to rise quickly if they don’t. are not controlled.
The biggest rise in factory gate prices in China in more than three years is the latest signal that soaring commodity costs are heading down the supply chain to end consumers.
China’s producer price index in April rose 6.8% from a year earlier, official data showed, ahead of a 6.5% rise announced by a Reuters survey of analysts.
There is still more pressure to come as the full implications of a global chip shortage make their way through production lines, said Iris Pang, chief China economist at ING.
Even bags that don’t contain a chip use chips in the production process, she said. This chip inflation can be passed on to consumers and lead to a faster rate of CPI growth if the chip shortage persists.
Profit-taking pulled copper and wood off their record highs, but iron ore continued to advance and soaring currencies mostly held onto gains. The Canadian dollar is near a six-year high and the copper-exporter Chiles peso is almost at its best since 2019.
Reporting by Stanley White in Tokyo and Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Edited by Shri Navaratnam and Jacqueline Wong
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]