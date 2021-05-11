Ghosn said while in detention he was not entitled to a deferred payment

Carlos Ghosn told prosecutors during his detention at the end of 2018 that there was no legal obligation for Nissan Motor Co. to pay him any deferred compensation that was voluntarily waived on him, according to statements read aloud in court for the trial of former manager Greg Kelly.

“The reason I cut my pay was because of public opinion and to keep Nissan employees motivated,” Ghosn told prosecutors at the time, according to testimony Kelly’s attorney read. Tuesday aloud in Tokyo District Court. Kelly has denied accusations of helping Ghosn under-report his compensation by more than 9 billion yen ($ 83 million).

The proceedings against Kelly, 64, are about to enter their final stages. After eight months of testimony from current and former automaker executives, experts and other witnesses, Kelly is expected to speak on Wednesday. Although Ghosn fled Japan at the end of December 2019 to escape what he called an unfair legal system, his presence prevailed during the trial.

“As a businessman, I was hoping that Nissan, or through the alliance, would compensate me legally,” Ghosn said, in remarks which were translated into Japanese and then back into English. “People around me wanted to find ways to legally pay me. They wanted me to stay with Nissan. “

Ghosn’s testimony is presented as evidence by Kelly’s defense attorneys, as well as prosecutors and Nissan, who has also been accused of misstating Ghosn’s compensation. Although Nissan’s defense attorneys are in court, the company has not actually argued any challenges.

Ghosn and Kelly’s arrest in November 2018 sparked a legal and corporate saga with shockwaves still ongoing felt today. Nissan has posted weak profits for ten years and has embarked on a cost-cutting plan to recover. The alliance of the automobile manufacturer with Renault SA and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. frayed. Michael and Peter Taylor, two Americans extradited to Japan to facing charges for helping Ghosn flee the country, will have his first hearing next month.

Ghosn is now in Beirut looking to restore his reputation. In addition to taking interviews, he also launched a website, posted a book and work on a documentary. Tuesday’s court testimony, however, is a rare glimpse of what the former auto executive was telling prosecutors during his detention in Tokyo. Ghosn, who was detained twice in 2019, spent around 130 days in prison before being released one last time in April of this year.

“What I disclosed was the amount I received,” Ghosn told prosecutors while in detention. “If the deferred compensation is conditional, I understand it is in a gray area. If the conditions are not met, the remuneration is not paid. If the amount is not disclosed, it should not be paid. For compensation deemed payable, it must be disclosed. “

Ghosn was criticism of the Japanese legal system, calling it a “system of justice which violates the most fundamental principles of humanity”. The Japanese government called the claims groundless, and accused the former leader of spreading false information about the country’s legal system. The Justice Ministry has promised to bring Ghosn back to Japan for trial, although this is unlikely given that Japan does not have an extradition treaty with Lebanon.

Tokyo Detention House in April 2019. Photographer: Keith Bedford / Bloomberg

The testimony in court did not include his claims, if any, that there was a plot within Nissan to oust him from the company and the alliance. Bloomberg News reports showed that a small group of insiders worked for months before the president’s arrest to bring criminal action against him.

Nissan’s own investigation of Ghosn and Kelly has also been the subject of internal scrutiny, in particular by former Global General Counsel Ravinder Passi, who questioned the automaker’s methods and raised concerns about conflicts of interest. Passi was demoted and ultimately fired from Nissan late last year for speaking out, saying the automaker remains grappling with deep corporate governance issues.

“Nissan had conducted a solid and thorough internal investigation that included outside lawyers,” Nissan spokeswoman Azusa Momose said in an emailed statement. “Based on substantial and convincing evidence found in the investigation, Nissan has established that Carlos Ghosn and Greg Kelly intentionally committed serious misconduct and material breaches of corporate ethics. The company maintains that the facts surrounding the fault will be demonstrated during the legal process and that the law will take its course. “

After Kelly takes a stand later this week, testimony will last until early July. Final arguments are scheduled a few months later, followed by a verdict. By then, three years would have passed since the arrests of Ghosn and Kelly.