Protesters will descend on AstraZeneca’s Macclesfield site to ask company to share its Covid vaccine technology





Protesters are to rally outside UK AstraZeneca sites to ask the pharmaceutical company to share its coronavirus vaccine technology. They are scheduled to gather outside its Cambridge headquarters, the Macclesfield campus and at the University of Oxford, which worked with AstraZeneca to develop the vaccine. Tuesday’s protest, hosted by Global Justice Now, calls on Anglo-Swedish society to openly authorize its jab and pledge to share the technology with the World Health Organization (WHO). Global Justice Now said the action, which coincides with AstraZenecas’ annual general meeting, is also aimed at persuading the University of Oxford to openly license all of its future medical innovations. Nick Dearden, Director of Global Justice Now, said: Scientists at the University of Oxford, a state-funded institution, developed this vital vaccine through a research and development process funded 97% by the State. The resulting vaccine should have been openly available to everyone, but AstraZeneca rushed in and privatized it. The UK is reaping the benefits of the highly effective vaccines that are now available, but people in low and middle income countries still die in the thousands from Covid-19 every day.





(Image: Getty Images)

AstraZeneca likes to present themselves as the good guys, but they have boycotted attempts to pool knowledge about the vaccines they control like all the other pharmacy giants and now claim they don’t have time to share. this knowledge on a global scale. Today, AstraZeneca was asked to pool this publicly created knowledge so that the whole world can accelerate the production of these vaccines. The social justice organization claimed that AstraZeneca has yet to join the WHO’s Covid-19 technology access pool, making it easier to share technology for vaccines and treatments. It comes as the group put up posters at bus stops across the UK over the weekend to highlight the level of public investment in vaccine research and development and the profits being made by pharmaceutical companies. AstraZeneca has been contacted for comment.







