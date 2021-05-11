Indian oil refiners cut production and imports as pandemic hits demand





NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s major petroleum refiners cut processing cycles and crude imports as the growing COVID-19 pandemic slashed fuel consumption, leading to increased inventories of products in factories, company officials told Reuters on Tuesday. FILE PHOTO: An Indian Oil logo is pictured outside a gas station in New Delhi, India August 29, 2016. REUTERS / Adnan Abidi Indian Oil Corp, the country’s largest refiner, has reduced cycles to an average of 85% to 88% of processing capacity, a company official said, adding that cycles could be reduced further as its factories from Gujarat, Mathura and Panipat are facing storage problems. bitumen and sulfur. IOC’s refineries were operating at about 95% of capacity at the end of April. We don’t expect our crude processing to be reduced to last year’s level of 65% to 70%, because the movement of vehicles between states is still there … (the economy) is working, he said. he declares. Several states across India are on lockdown as the coronavirus crisis showed little sign of abating on Tuesday, with an average of seven days of new cases at a record high, although the Indian government, the third-largest importer and consumer of oil in the world, did not. set up a full lockdown. State-owned Bharat Petroleum Corp cut crude imports by 1 million barrels in May and will cut purchases by 2 million barrels in June, a company official said. MK Surana, chairman of Hindustan Petroleum Corp, expects fuel consumption in India in May to drop 5% from April as the impact on driving and industrial production is not as severe as last year. This time it’s not a full lockdown like the last time, he said. April sales were around 90% of March and we expect May could be around 5% lower than April. HPCL does not have an immediate plan to reduce crude volumes, he said, although the company has closed some units at its 150,000 b / d refinery in Mumbai for maintenance and upgrading reasons. at the level. State-owned Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltds is already operating its 300,000 b / d complex at lower rates due to maintenance of a 60,000 b / d crude unit and some secondary units, an official said. of the society. The crude and the other units will start operations from the end of this month, we will decide the future price after seeing the local demand, he said. To alleviate storage concerns, India could export diesel, which makes up 40% of local refiners’ output, another BPCL official said. No immediate response was available from the companies. Reporting by Nidhi Verma; edited by Christian Schmollinger and Jason Neely

