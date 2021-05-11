Business
Gordon Murray’s automotive SUV plans revealed
Gordon Murray is developing a small SUV project that will showcase his company’s newly confirmed EV architecture – and shoot through conventional manufacturers’ arcs on weight, size and packaging.
The former F1 designer group of South African origin has announced a new investment of 300 million euros which will allow it to form a new division, Gordon Murray Electronics. This offshoot will work with key partners to develop an electric vehicle architecture that will be available to potential licensees, in conjunction with the Murrays iStream manufacturing process.
By developing what he calls an urban SUV, as well as a delivery van that will share most of his equipment, Murray hopes to attract companies wishing to build small fleets or speed up the creation of a new electric vehicle business.
Auto Express understands that the project will only start in earnest in the coming weeks and likely won’t bear fruit until late 2023. But Murray says he’s done a lot of concept work over the past three or four. months and many of the basic goals are already established.
The small Murray SUV will be just under four meters long – so more compact than a Renault Captur or Nissan Juke, as well as narrower. It will be available with a few battery sizes, the smallest of which is expected to offer a range of over 100 miles.
The entire vehicle will be built on an iStreams composite structure, which can also serve as a battery carrier and crash protection. This offers considerable weight savings over conventional pressed steel construction, and when these are introduced into the vehicle as a whole, the car could end up weighing about 25% less than a conventional small EV. Murray says the target is one ton – while even a small-battery edition of the Hyundai Kona weighs in at 1,535kg.
We want to sell this to a partner along the way, so it can’t be ugly, Murray said. It will look good, but it will also be driven by the usual packaging and aerodynamics. We actually reviewed an urban SUV for a client a few years ago. I made the concept for this, so I have a really good package in mind that I would like to apply. It’s a different package than anything out there right now.
It will be easy to park and very manoeuvrable, and of course, its lightness so there are no big tires. And stylistically, yes, there is also a bit of urban influence, because putting on my marketing hat, it has to be appealing to different age groups.
The production car should also be adaptable to the van, so you should be very careful about where you place the B-pillar. [usually at the back edge of the front doors] to maximize space [in the van]. We don’t want to change the fundamentals between the passenger car and the delivery van, and that’s the challenge I like: how far can we advance the B-pillar, without compromising the passenger car.
On the lofty weight goal, Murray said: Too many people end up going down a bad weight spiral and then adding a battery to make up for the range, which adds extra weight. With the iStreams construction we have the opportunity to show what is possible when you start, from scratch, down a good spiral of weight.
Murray also says the new model will look nothing like the T.27, the small three-seater city car the company developed nearly a decade ago. I think Smart has proven over the years that the market for something like T.27 is limited, Murray told us. With the SUV, we want to become more mainstream; this is the kind of car I saw myself buying for my wife.
The new Electronics division will have three main functions: to develop a platform that Gordon Murray Design can then franchise, support Gordon Murray Automotive with future powertrains and, by 2025, to become a consulting firm offering expertise to others. companies.
More and more people are looking for a platform, Murray said. A lot of these companies offer EV skateboard rigs, but when you dig in, there’s no substance there. Many of them are pie in the sky. Weve 15 years of experience with iStream – factory design, logistics, costs. Now is the perfect time to invest in a UK company and give some serious thought to batteries, powertrains, charging systems and mainly how to integrate all of those things into the vehicle.
Check Out the Best Electric SUVs You Buy Now …
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]