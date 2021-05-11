Gordon Murray’s automotive SUV plans revealed

Gordon Murray is developing a small SUV project that will showcase his company’s newly confirmed EV architecture – and shoot through conventional manufacturers’ arcs on weight, size and packaging. The former F1 designer group of South African origin has announced a new investment of 300 million euros which will allow it to form a new division, Gordon Murray Electronics. This offshoot will work with key partners to develop an electric vehicle architecture that will be available to potential licensees, in conjunction with the Murrays iStream manufacturing process. By developing what he calls an urban SUV, as well as a delivery van that will share most of his equipment, Murray hopes to attract companies wishing to build small fleets or speed up the creation of a new electric vehicle business. Auto Express understands that the project will only start in earnest in the coming weeks and likely won’t bear fruit until late 2023. But Murray says he’s done a lot of concept work over the past three or four. months and many of the basic goals are already established. The small Murray SUV will be just under four meters long – so more compact than a Renault Captur or Nissan Juke, as well as narrower. It will be available with a few battery sizes, the smallest of which is expected to offer a range of over 100 miles.

The entire vehicle will be built on an iStreams composite structure, which can also serve as a battery carrier and crash protection. This offers considerable weight savings over conventional pressed steel construction, and when these are introduced into the vehicle as a whole, the car could end up weighing about 25% less than a conventional small EV. Murray says the target is one ton – while even a small-battery edition of the Hyundai Kona weighs in at 1,535kg. We want to sell this to a partner along the way, so it can’t be ugly, Murray said. It will look good, but it will also be driven by the usual packaging and aerodynamics. We actually reviewed an urban SUV for a client a few years ago. I made the concept for this, so I have a really good package in mind that I would like to apply. It’s a different package than anything out there right now. It will be easy to park and very manoeuvrable, and of course, its lightness so there are no big tires. And stylistically, yes, there is also a bit of urban influence, because putting on my marketing hat, it has to be appealing to different age groups.