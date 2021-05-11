TerraScale and iQ International Sign Definitive Share Exchange Agreements to Revolutionize Green Data Center Market

ZUG, Switzerland, May 11, 2021 / PRNewswire / –The shareholders of TerraScale Inc. and iQ International (FRA: IQL) Yesesterday announced that it has entered into definitive share exchange agreements agreeing to merge the operations of the two companies, with iQ International being its successor and changing its name to TerraScale AG, the green technology leader reinventing the future of digital infrastructure, renewable energy, clean energy management and cybersecurity. The transaction is subject to the joint approval of the shareholders. It is envisioned that after completion of the transaction and pending shareholder approval, the new company will be under the leadership of the co-founder of TerraScale. Danny hayes as retired CEO and lieutenant general Michael barbero as president. It is expected that the current CEO of iQ, Kevin T. Loman, will continue to hold a management position and its current Executive Chairman, George M. Weiss, will remain a member of the board until the next shareholders’ meeting where General Barbero is expected to become chairman of the board and Mr. Weiss will act as senior advisor to the board and management of the new company.



iQ International



Under the terms of the agreement, which was unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies, the company’s shareholding on a fully diluted basis (i.e. taking into account all stock options granted but not yet exercised) will be 49% TerraScale shareholders, 51% iQ shareholders. The company will continue to trade on the general standard of the German Stock Exchange (Deutsche Brse) in Frankfurt / Germany. The post-merger business plan is available on TerraScale website .

The new green cloud powerhouse

The combination of these two companies and their innovative solutions TerraScale’s data center and cybersecurity expertise, along with iQ International’s battery and power solutions technologies will set new standards for sustainability and security in the design of data centers. Using knowledge and expertise from both sides of the new brand, they plan to implement zero-carbon on-site mixed power generation, combined with unique battery storage and top-notch cybersecurity protection like extra layer of security around the handset. enterprise data centers and its power structure. In addition, the company will ensure the resilience and availability of its data centers by shifting the load through modern satellite technology, 5G and traditional fiber optic cables.

“Over the past decade, we have seen many new concepts enter the data center market, often related to their power consumption or energy storage. Although these innovations may initially have been driven by revenue targets, carbon neutrality and ESG principles have become a social issue. and should be on the minds of all responsible companies, ”says Danny hayes, CEO and co-founder of TerraScale. “Our vision is to use data centers as a platform to integrate leading-edge renewable energy solutions, high-density, low-power computing platforms, and low-power cooling technologies. energy, all wrapped up in iron-clad cybersecurity solutions. We call this environment the “Green Cloud”. “

“Many existing players in the data center market are looking either for large metropolitan areas to gain connectivity, or remote areas with clean renewable resources, but what is missing is the innovative will to take a step back and develop a concept that ensures modern power concepts are implemented safely without the centralization paradigm of the past, ”adds Kevin T. Loman, CEO and co-founder of iQ International. “We combine long-standing engineering expertise and cutting-edge thinking to ensure that power-hungry applications can be run more securely and sustainably, but we are also introducing new battery cybersecurity concepts that we believe are currently neglected by operators.

“Cybersecurity has been one of the biggest challenges businesses have faced since the early days of network computing. Today there is not a single day without reports of data leaks, losses or other attacks, ”says Colonel (retired) Mark Schonberg, President of TerraScale. “Most colocation providers leave data security entirely in the hands of their customers and never think about the power grid that supports their systems. Our goal is to build data centers and their energy ecosystems with in-depth military-grade cyber defense for virtual systems. to provide additional protection to our Green Cloud customers. “

Short and long term funding

It is expected that in the near future, Hudson Capital Advisors (acting as agent) and Goldfingr (acting as advisor), two well-respected investment firms, will organize the sale of approximately $ 10 million of subordinated notes convertible into ordinary shares of the company after the next general meeting of shareholders when the increased conditional and authorized capital becomes available. Subsequently, iQ and TerraScale intend to enter into agreements with major investment sources to receive funding of at least $ 100 million in equity in the merged company after the final closing at the next AGM.

About TerraScale

TerraScale is a green technology company that is reinventing the future of digital infrastructure. TerraScale places green energy, digital infrastructure and cybersecurity at the center of its data center development projects and solutions. Bringing together the best partners and service providers in the fields of technology, green engineering, cybersecurity, real estate, energy construction companies, etc. TerraScale is modernizing businesses and communities around the world by creating a future-proof digital infrastructure. Designed to provide greener, smarter and more secure access to data, its projects meet the needs and demands of businesses and communities today and in the future.

For more information on TerraScale, please visit: https://terrascale.org

About iQ International

iQ International AG is a multinational sustainable technology company listed on the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The company has a leading IP portfolio that improves battery performance and production efficiency, and manufactures / distributes highly efficient batteries that meet the increased need for cycle life in global automotive markets. and today’s storage. Its Advanced Battery Factory (ABF) technologies combined with innovative, award-winning 360 Mixing battery technology are used to create premium, durable, OEM-approved starter-light-ignition (SLI) batteries at a lower cost, faster and cleaner. compared to current industry leaders. Batteries with iQ International AG technologies are designed to generate better performance in today’s highly electrified vehicles, especially vehicles with Start-Stop function, and in demanding storage / auxiliary applications. The company’s technologies have the potential to reduce the carbon footprint of the transportation industry, helping automakers meet emission reduction mandates, as well as manufacture, develop and recycle a battery down to standard. Significantly reduced emissions compared to current industry leaders.

For more information on iQ International, please visit: https://www.iqint.com/

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations discussed in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include the risks and uncertainties associated with the share swap arrangement, including, but not limited to, the risks of international operations and the challenges of achieving synergies. expected. We also face other general risks, including, but not limited to, the challenges associated with the acquisition, operation and construction of TerraScale data centers and the development, deployment and provision of services; unforeseen costs or difficulties related to the integration of the companies involved in the share exchange agreement; the inability to receive significant revenue from customers of newly built or acquired data centers; failure to complete any contemplated financing arrangement from time to time; competition from existing and new competitors; the ability to generate sufficient cash flow or otherwise obtain funds to repay new or unpaid debt; the loss or decline in business of our main customers; and other risks. TerraScale assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release.

SOURCE TerraScale