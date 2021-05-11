TSMC Stuck Amid Global Panic Over Chip Supply

Decades before its founding Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Morris Chang was present at the founding of modern Silicon Valley. He recalled at an event in April attending an industry conference with Gordon Moore and Robert Noyce in 1958, 10 years before their debut. Intel Corp. The three men attended sessions all day, let the beer run for dinner and sang at the top of their lungs at their hotel, Chang said. “We felt favored by the gods,” he said.

Moore and Noyce’s business has grown into one of Silicon Valley’s most legendary institutions before stumbling in recent years. It is Chang’s TSMC that now appears to be blessed, the result of its early adoption of an untested business model and skillful execution that made TSMC the leader in the most advanced semiconductor types on the market. the market today. It dominates the smartphone industry, and its chips are found in everything from cars to fighter jets. The Covid-19 pandemic has further strengthened its dominance. TSMC’s 2020 revenue was $ 45.5 billion, an increase of 31% from the previous year, and its adjusted net profit of $ 17.3 billion eclipsed its profits of any previous year. . The company is now worth around $ 590 billion, more than two and a half times Intel’s market value.

the the global chip shortage has added a new layer of political sensitivity to TSMC’s business. The company produces most of its production domestically, an arrangement Taiwan is keen to maintain. But the world’s largest economies are feeling increasingly vulnerable to supply chain shocks. U.S., European, Japanese and Korean officials have appealed to Taiwan since late 2020, seeking to persuade the company to serve their national interests. At the same time, the United States and China plan to invest in domestic production to reduce their dependence on foreign suppliers. On May 5, the European Commission has developed plans to strengthen its ability to design and manufacture advanced semiconductors.

Global Semiconductor Sales By geographic area, 2019



TSMC has a huge head start and the barriers to entry are very high. Yet he faces increased competition from Samsung Electronics Co., which spends $ 116 billion on its next-generation chip business, and Intel, which plans to regain its foothold by investing $ 20 billion on its own efforts.

In April, TSMC announced a three-year plan to invest $ 100 billion to increase its capacity. If well spent, the money could help allay customer fears about supply disruptions. But politics and competition have the potential to erode TSMC’s position if it doesn’t adapt. The next few years will be the most pivotal time TSMC has seen since Chang retired in 2018 – and possibly since he founded the company in 1987.

TSMC has always been closely linked with Taiwan. Chang, born in China, moved there in 1985 after being convinced he would never get the chance to run an American tech company. He became president of a small company and took a post at a government research institute, where he was inspired to start TSMC in part because of the Taiwanese government’s policies to boost the domestic tech industry.

Companies like Intel have both designed and manufactured chips for their customers, but Chang envisioned a model known as a pure-play foundry, where his company would take on the complex task of producing chips for customers who wanted to design theirs but didn’t want to. to operate multi-billion dollar manufacturing facilities known as foundries or fabs.

It was one of those ideas that only seem obvious in retrospect. When Chang approached Intel in 1985 to see if he wanted to invest, he turned it down. Companies that subsequently became important partners were initially skeptical. “I was like, ‘This is crazy,’ said Simon Segars, CEO of Arm Ltd., at an event held in 2017 to celebrate TSMC’s 30th anniversary. “It turns out it’s a really good idea. We wouldn’t be here today without it.

During its early years, TSMC survived mostly on leftovers, picking up marginal business from its early clients. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and Japan NEC Corp. But as it grew, TSMC developed the ability to produce advanced chips. It has become known for its extraordinarily consistent performance (the ratio of good chips to bad chips) and reliable delivery times, which have allowed customers to chart their own investment and product cycles. By separating manufacturing from design, TSMC has lowered the barriers for aspiring chip designers, empowering a second wave of players, including Qualcomm Inc. and Nvidia Corp.

The really big break came in 2010, when Chang asked Jeff Williams, who helped future CEO Tim Cook oversee global operations for everyone. Apple Products Inc., at his home for a homemade dinner. The two companies had negotiated a deal for TSMC to make custom chips for Apple iPhones and iPads, and the meal sealed the deal, Williams said at TSMC’s birthday party.

It was a risk for both companies. Apple was built on a business that was then seen as an equally run business. “If we were to bet heavily on TSMC, there wouldn’t be a backup plan,” said Williams. For TSMC, that meant an initial investment of $ 9 billion and devoting 6,000 employees to building a dedicated Apple factory in 11 months; it took several years to start producing the chips. The gamble paid off, helping Apple achieve global scale and propelling TSMC into a kingpin in the semiconductor industry while further refining its ability to make more sophisticated chips.

Intel has failed to develop as a credible competitor in the smartphone chip market, and TSMC products have become good enough to inspire Intel’s lucrative customers in the high-performance computing market to change.

“Semiconductor users around the world know that TSMC produces more than half of the advanced logic chips,” said Kazumi Nishikawa, an official at Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. “Samsung is trying to catch up, but TSMC is becoming more and more dominant.”

The pure-play foundry model has proven to be a good choice for an era dominated by huge cloud computing companies. Behemoths such as Alphabet, Amazon.com and Microsoft are increasingly interested in designing chips for the specific needs of their data centers and artificial intelligence applications. These companies often base their chips on designs from Arm, which has worked directly with TSMC for years.

Political leaders in the United States, Asia and Europe have just seen how vulnerable they are to disruption in parts of their supply chains that they do not control. For China, the Trump administration’s decision to block U.S. companies from working with Huawei Technologies Co. has added urgency to its aspirations to promote domestic chipmaking. At the event in April, Chang said Chinese chipmakers were still years behind TSMC and urged Taiwanese officials to continue supporting the company so it can maintain its position.

President Joe Biden, who has also sought to bolster domestic manufacturing, wants spend $ 50 billion on semiconductor research and production in the United States. TSMC will begin to build a $ 12 billion plant in Arizona this year, with production slated for 2024 and further expansion is being considered. Samsung and Intel are both already more geographically dispersed than TSMC, a distinction that companies may be able to use to their political advantage.

TSMC has signaled a reluctance to make changes on the scale sought by Western governments. Its international facilities have generally focused on less advanced chips, while most of its capacity is in Taiwan. Chang recently questioned the logic of the rise of advanced manufacturing in the United States In early May, TSMC Chairman Mark Liu told CBS that the chip shortage was not caused by the location of the chip foundries. It’s not clear that this is what officials in its larger markets want to hear. – With Ian King and Isabel Reynolds