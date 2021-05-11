Kinnevik board decided on final terms and schedule





Kinnevik AB (publ) (Kinnevik) announced today that its board of directors has decided on the final terms of the distribution of Kinnevik’s stake in Zalando SE (Zalando), through a buyout plan of actions. The Board has decided to distribute all of Kinneviks’ stake in Zalando and, accordingly, Kinnevik will distribute 28 Zalando shares for 143 Kinnevik buyback shares, which equates to approximately SEK 166 or 0.195 Zalando share per Kinnevik share. Kinnevik will thereby effect an extraordinary transfer of value of approximately SEK 45.8 billion to its shareholders. Kinnevik’s annual general meeting of April 29, 2021 decided to distribute Kinnevik’s stake in Zalando via a share buyback plan. The Board was authorized to determine the final distribution per share as well as the timetable for the share buyback plan. The Kinnevik Board of Directors today decided to distribute Kinnevik’s entire stake in Zalando through the share repurchase plan, and that the repurchase consideration will accordingly be 28 Zalando shares for 143 shares. of Kinnevik buyout. Based on the Zalando share closing price on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on May 10, 2021, the repurchase consideration per share is approximately SEK 166, or a total value transfer to Kinneviks shareholders of approximately 45.8 billion SEK. In addition, the Board set the registration date for the stock split and the right to receive repurchase shares for Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The last Kinnevik share trading day before the stock split, including the right to receive repurchase shares, is Friday May 14, 2021. From Monday May 17, 2021 inclusive, the Kinnevik share will be traded without counting the right to receive repurchase shares. The buyback shares will be traded on Nasdaq Stockholm from Wednesday May 19, 2021 to Wednesday June 9, 2021 inclusive. Zalando shares are estimated to be available on shareholders’ securities accounts, nominee accounts or equivalent on Friday, June 18, 2021. Please note that both the resolved terms and the schedule are the same as the indicative terms and schedule appearing in the notice of the 2021 General Meeting and in the information brochure on the share buyback plan. Kinneviks’ stake in Zalando will, for technical reasons, be distributed in the form of Zalando shares registered by Euroclear Sweden that the holder can re-register directly with Clearstream Germany after the share buyback plan (during July 2021). The re-listing is made to allow shareholders to enter into transactions with Zalando shares distributed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. An information brochure containing further information on the share buyback plan as well as detailed instructions on subsequent free re-registration is available on the Kinneviks website at www.kinnevik.com under the heading General Meetings (which can be found under the heading Governance). Shareholders who have questions regarding the distribution can call or email the Kinnevik helpline operated by Computershare. Telephone: +46 (0) 8-46 00 73 89

E-mail: [email protected] For more information visit www.kinnevik.com or contact: Torun Litzn, Director of Investor Relations

Telephone: +46 (0) 70 762 00 50

E-mail: [email protected] Kinnevik’s ambition is to be the leading listed growth investor in Europe, and we support the best digital companies to improve people’s lives and generate meaningful returns. We understand complex and rapidly changing consumer behaviors and have a strong and expanding portfolio in healthcare technology, consumer services, food technology and financial technology. As a long-term investor, we firmly believe that investing in sustainable business models and diverse teams will bring the best returns for shareholders. We support our companies every step of the way and invest in Europe, with a focus on the Nordic countries and the United States. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor and von Horn families. Kinneviks shares are listed on the Nasdaq Stockholms List for Large Cap Companies under the KINV A and KINV B stock codes.

