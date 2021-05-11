Americans expect house prices to rise; Divided on Buy It Now

Highlights of history New high of 71% predicts price increase, up from 40% in 2020

The public is widely divided on whether to buy a home

More choose real estate as the best investment than the other options

WASHINGTON, DC – Seventy-one percent of American adults expect the average home price in their area to rise over the next year. The current results contrast sharply with attitudes in April 2020, amid growing economic uncertainty at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, when only 40% predicted an increase in home values.

Until last year, majorities expected home prices to rise every year since 2013. The current 71% is technically the highest in Gallup’s trend, but not statistically different from the 70% measured in 2005.

Line graph. A new high of 71% of American adults believe average home prices in their area will rise next year. The previous high was 70% in 2005. From 2005 to 2008 and 2013 to 2019, the majorities expected house prices to rise. The low point was 22% in 2009, after the bursting of the real estate bubble.

The Gallup poll from April 1 to 21 also found that 10% of Americans – up from 25% a year ago – predict home values ​​will decline. Meanwhile, 18% of American adults believe there will be no change in house prices.

The expectations of Americans for home values ​​have in the past been influenced by the health of the current real estate market. The previous high of 70% came during the rapid emergence of the housing bubble that finally burst and was a major contributor to the Great Recession of 2007-2009. From 2008 to 2012, no more than 34% of Americans believed home prices would go up.

As the housing market rallied in the following years, Americans were more likely to predict an increase in local home values, a trend that was halted last year due to widespread restrictions on business activities and public events, including home exhibitions, last spring.

This brief hiatus did little to stop the boom in the domestic market, which only increased as the federal government cut interest rates and sent Americans several rounds of payments of relaunch. These actions, designed to contain the damage to the economy from the coronavirus, came at a time when the supply of available housing could not keep up with demand. Additionally, many people forced into remote work and school due to COVID-19 health restrictions were looking for new homes to accommodate these lifestyle changes.

Americans in all parts of the country expect house prices to rise in their area, although residents of the Midwest are slightly less likely to do so than others. Residents of the Midwest were also less likely than those living in other parts of the United States to expect prices to rise last year.

Likewise, Americans who describe the area in which they live as a “city” or “rural area” are less likely than those who live in cities or suburbs to predict an increase in local home values. Owners and non-owners have similar opinions.

All of these groups are much more likely to believe that home prices will rise than they were a year ago.

Expectations that local housing prices will increase over the next year, 2020-2021, by subgroup 2020 2021 Switch % % PCT. pts. Region is 44 77 +33 Midwest 32 60 +28 South 39 72 +33 Where is 44 76 +32 Place of residence Big / small town 43 75 +32 Large / small town suburb 35 75 +40 City / rural area 38 63 +25 Owning or renting a house Clean 38 71 +33 Rental 44 71 +27 Gallup

Thin majority say now is the right time to buy a home

Americans generally approve of the idea of ​​buying a home, but the percentage of those who do has historically varied depending on housing market conditions. Currently, 53% say now is a good time to buy a home, barely improving from the record high of 50% last year.

Thin majorities also said it was a good time to buy a home in 1978, a time of high inflation and high mortgage interest rates, and the mid-2000s, when the housing bubble was over. . Americans were more optimistic about buying a home in 2003, when house prices rose sharply and 81% said it was a good time to buy a home.

Line graph. Fifty-three percent of Americans in 2021 say it’s a good time to buy a home, among the lowest measured in Gallup’s trend.

Western residents, who live in the part of the country with the highest house prices, are among the subgroups of Americans least likely to say it’s a good time to buy a home. Forty-four percent of western residents share this view, compared with between 52% and 60% who live in other parts of the country.

Suburban residents are slightly more likely than city dwellers or rural dwellers to say now is a good time to buy a home. Landlords are also more likely than renters to think it’s a good time.

Belief that it is the right time to buy a home, 2020-2021, by subgroup 2020 2021 Switch % % PCT. pts. Region is 50 52 +2 Midwest 52 60 +8 South 55 56 +1 Where is 40 44 +4 Place of residence Big / small town 45 51 +6 Large / small town suburb 54 60 +6 City / rural area 51 53 +2 Owning or renting a house Clean 53 56 +3 Rental 44 50 +6 Gallup

More this year say real estate is the best investment

Americans’ propensity to say it’s a good time to buy a home may also reflect their ideas about the value of homeownership as much as current housing market conditions. Gallup generally finds that Americans view real estate as the best long-term investment among several options – viewing it as superior to stocks, gold, savings accounts, and bonds.

This year, 41% choose real estate as their best investment, up from 35% a year ago, with stocks lagging far behind.

Americans increasingly see real estate as the best long-term investment Which of the following do you think is the best long-term investment – [ROTATED: bonds, real estate, savings accounts or CDs, stocks or mutual funds, (or) gold]? 2020 2021 Switch % % PCT. pts. Immovable 35 41 +6 Stocks / mutual funds 21 26 +5 Gold 16 18 +2 Savings accounts / CDs 17 9 -8 Obligations 8 3 -5 Gallup

The 41% who choose real estate are the highest among the five investment options in 11 years that Gallup has asked this question. Gold peaked at 34% in 2011, while stocks did in 2019, at 27%.

Line graph. Trend in Americans’ opinions on the best long-term investment. The percentage that says “real estate” has varied from 19% in 2011 to 41% today. The percentage of “stocks” choices varied from 17% in 2011 to 27% in 2019. In 2011, 34% said gold was the best investment, but today 18% do. The low point for gold is 14% in 2019.

An earlier version of the question, asked between 2002 and 2012, did not include gold as an option. In this version, no less than 50% chose real estate as the best investment, in 2002, between 26% and 37% in other years.

At the end of the line

The surge in the US real estate market that began before the coronavirus pandemic has continued due to the economic disruption caused by the virus, and now home values ​​have reached historic highs. The supply of available housing has not kept up with demand and low interest rates have increased the purchasing power of buyers, often leading to bidding wars over available properties.

These conditions may, however, force many potential buyers to exit the home buying market as the number of home sales has declined in recent months. Market activity in the coming months will be more telling, as spring and summer represent the usual peak season for home buying.

Americans seem to be aware of rising home values ​​and expect prices to continue to rise. Their belief in continuously rising prices at a time when home values ​​have never been higher would help explain why they are less optimistic than usual that now is the right time to buy a home.

