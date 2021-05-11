World shares slippage after tech sale on Wall Street

BANGKOK (AP) shares fell in Asia on Tuesday after the sale of several Big Tech companies that pushed US benchmarks down.

Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo and Hong Kong fell while Shanghai advanced.

Despite assurances from the Federal Reserve and a much lower-than-expected US jobs reading last week, investors refocused on the possibility of a price spike to pressure central banks to scale back their measures stimulus packages and their extremely low interest rates, analysts said.

Investors seem to be looking beyond the jobs report and continue to focus on the inflation narrative with rising commodity prices and chip shortages at stake, ”IG’s Jun Rong Yeap said. in a comment.

The German DAX fell 2% to 15,101.18 while the CAC 40 in Paris fell 1.8% to 6,272.36. The UK FTSE 100 lost 2% to 6,980.62. US futures also point to losses, with the S&P 500 contract down 0.6% and the industrial Dow down 0.4%.

China reported its biggest increase in producer prices since October 2017 last month, as supply constraints spilled over to the manufacturing sector.

The Chinese economy was the first to recover from the pandemic, and the central bank, or People’s Bank of China, adjusted its policies to contain inflation.

The producer price index jumped 6.8% in April from the previous year, after rising 4.4% in March. So far, however, the pass-through of prices to consumers has been relatively subdued, Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics said in a commentary, adding that we still doubt that inflation is about to become a key driver of growth. PBOC policy. “

The Shanghai Composite Index erased its first losses on Tuesday to gain 0.4% to 3441.85.

As the COVID situation in China has stabilized, a number of Asian countries are experiencing an increase in coronavirus infections and deaths that are straining health systems and slowing progress towards victory over the pandemic.

The Malaysian government on Monday ordered a near the lock for about a month to fight the coronavirus, while allowing businesses to operate at reduced capacity,

The story continues

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 fell 3.1% to 28,608.59 while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 2% to 28,013.81. In Seoul, the Kospi fell 1.2% to 3,209.43. The Indian Sensex slipped 0.7%.

The Australian S & P / ASX 200 lost 1.1% to 7,097.00. the the government was A major spending economic plan for the next fiscal year is expected to be released on Tuesday, designed to create jobs and repair damage from the pandemic and with a view to winning votes in an upcoming general election.

On Monday, the S&P 500 fell 1% to 4,188.43. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1% to 34,742.82. The blue chip index, which hit an all-time high on Friday for the third day in a row, traded higher for much of Monday but dipped into the red in the last half hour of trading .

Small companies and tech stocks have had a rough day. The Nasdaq lost 2.5% to 13,401.86, while the Russell 2000 index fell 2.6% to 2,212.70.

Big tech companies, including Apple, Facebook, Amazon, and Google’s parent company, were responsible for much of the S&P 500’s decline.

Inflation has been a concern for investors since bond yields soared earlier this year, but yields have mostly stabilized since then. The 10-year Treasury yield remained stable at 1.61%.

Rising commodity prices have started to push the prices of some consumer products up, but analysts expect the increases to be moderate and tied to economic growth, even as the employment is lagging behind. Consumer confidence and retail sales are gaining ground as people get vaccinated and businesses reopen. Americans set pandemic era record flight Sunday, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

Meanwhile, the latest round of corporate earnings reports showed a broad recovery affecting many different sectors and industries in the first three months of the year. Much of this was anticipated before the reports and investors are now a long way from the next big round of results.

In other trades, US benchmark crude oil lost 43 cents to $ 64.49 per barrel on electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 2 cents to $ 64.92 a barrel on Monday. Brent, the international standard for pricing, fell 44 cents to $ 67.88 a barrel.

The US dollar rose to 108.87 Japanese yen from 108.83 yen on Monday night. The euro strengthened to $ 1.2167 from $ 1.2134.