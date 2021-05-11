Business
Bucharest Stock Exchange last dividend call: Big companies offer gross yields between 4% and 8%
More than 30 companies listed on the main Bucharest Stock Exchange will pay dividends to their shareholders on the net profits recorded in 2020. Gross dividend yields reach 20% for several small companies, while some large blue-chip companies offer dividends. yields between 4% and 8%, based on current market prices.
For investors who bought shares of these companies last year or early this year, the returns are even higher, given that the BET index is up more than 18% since the start of the year. year and 38% over one year.
For many companies, the dividends are imminent. For example, Wednesday (May 12) is the last day investors can buy OMV Petrom (SNP) shares to benefit from dividends. The company will begin payments to shareholders on June 7. OMV Petrom is also the most generous of the big companies on BVB this year as it pays a gross dividend of RON 0.031 per share (6.6% dividend yield), similar to last year, despite declining profits in 2020 in the midst of the pandemic. However, the company has decided to distribute all of its profits and part of the reserves from previous years to satisfy its shareholders.
This is not the case for all companies on BVB. Some large state-controlled companies have significantly reduced their dividends compared to previous years, as they are also expected to make significant investments this year. However, some of them are still paying attractive dividends. Electricity producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN), electricity distributor Electrica (EL)and gas producer Romgaz (SNG) offer gross dividend yields greater than 5.4%. Meanwhile, the gas carrier Transgaz (TGN), pays a dividend representing only 2.8% of its share price, significantly less than in previous years. Electricity grid operator Transelectrica (TEL), which offered a dividend yield of around 3%, saw its proposal rejected by the majority shareholder, who called for a new general meeting of shareholders and implied that the company had to pay higher dividends. Oil Line Operator Conpet (SIDE) pays the highest dividend in the energy sector with a yield of 7.3%.
Four companies offer dividend yields above 10%, but these are all exceptions. For example, Rompetrol Well Services (PTR), which offers a dividend yield of almost 20%, was invited by its majority shareholder to also distribute part of its cash reserves from previous years at the same time as the regular dividend of the 2020 profit. Orsova Shipyard (SNO) is in the same situation. Meanwhile, an industrial group Teraplast (TRP) and pharmaceutical distributor Remedia (RMAH) both recorded one-time profits on large asset sales, which they decided to distribute to their investors. Both companies offer dividend yields above 15%, but these are unlikely to be repeated in the years to come.
Meanwhile, there are also companies that have reduced their dividends or have reduced them completely. The two major listed banks Banca Transilvania (TLV) and BRD are such examples. Banca Transilvania has decided not to distribute cash dividends on last year’s net profit, but only free shares, in order to capitalize most of its profits. At the same time, the BRD opted for a very low dividend. Banks are following the prudential recommendations of European and local regulators in a difficult market context, but they could resume regular dividend payments in the years to come.
Find here the list of all the companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange which distribute dividends this year.
(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)
