Meituan’s boss in hot water on an ancient Chinese poem: CityAM





Chinese tech giant Meituan’s shares fell sharply after its chief executive posted an old poem on social media that was interpreted as a veiled criticism of President Xi Jinping. Wang Xing, the billionaire boss of the food delivery app, posted Zhang Jie’s The Burning Pit Book on a Chinese social media platform before deleting it shortly after. Read more: China issues warning to tech companies after record fine on Alibaba The poem that dates back 1,000 years to the Tang Dynasty was written as a critique of Emperor Qin Shi Huang, which has led many to interpret the Xings message as an attack on Chinese rulers. It rocked investors, with Hong Kong-listed Meituans shares falling 14% on Monday. They are now down just over 5.5%. After deleting the post on Sunday, Wang released a clarification that the poem referred to his company’s competitors, local media reported. Meituan is currently under investigation by authorities in Beijing for allegations of abuse of its dominant position in the market. It comes amid a wider crackdown on China’s tech industry, with rival Alibaba fined a record $ 2.8 billion last month. Alibaba founder Jack Ma has come under special scrutiny, with regulators blocking the fintech division Ant Group’s initial public offering of $ 37 billion and ordering the company to restructure. The intervention followed a speech Ma gave in October in which he criticized Chinese regulators and state-owned banks. The billionaire tycoon, one of China’s richest people, then disappeared from the public eye for three months. Read more: China asks Alibaba to sell media assets amid crackdown on Jack Ma Under President Xi Jinping, China has become increasingly authoritarian, with critics warning of the crackdown on free speech. The UK has imposed sanctions on Beijing and MPs officially voted last month to declare China committing genocide against Uyghur Muslims in the Xinjiang region.





