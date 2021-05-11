Decline in futures contracts on European equities; Inflation worries about weighing





By Peter Nurse Investing.com – European stock markets weakened at the open Tuesday, following previous tech-led Wall Street selling on heightened inflation fears. At 2:05 am ET (0705 GMT), the DAX Germany futures contract traded 0.4% lower, the CAC 40 France futures contract fell 1.1%, and the FTSE futures contract. UK 100 fell 1.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.1%, or 35 points, lower on Monday, marking a five-day streak in a row. The losses were more pronounced in the other indices, with the S&P 500 closing 1% lower and the highly technological Nasdaq Composite particularly affected, falling 2.6%. Investors have turned their backs on longer-lived growth stocks as persistent inflationary pressures, along with soaring commodity prices, heightened fears that the Federal Reserve would be forced to tighten super-easy monetary policies sooner. than it currently foresees. Addition to the theme, China ex-factory price grew at the fastest rate in three and a half years in April, data showed earlier on Tuesday, with PPI up 6.8% from a year earlier, before rising 4.4% in March, as the world’s second-largest economy gained momentum after strong growth in the first quarter. These inflation concerns will mean the United States IPC report will be at the forefront of investor attention when it is released on Wednesday. Before that, and back in Europe, the Germans ZEW survey Economic sentiment for May will be the main data release, and should show improving confidence in the eurozone’s most important economy. In business news, German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp (DE: TKAG) raised its outlook for the second time in three months, boosted by a global economic recovery that boosted demand for steel, auto parts and materials. German utility E.ON (DE: EONGn) posted a profit in the first quarter of the year and confirmed its outlook and dividend policy, while profits are also owed by French video game company Ubisoft Entertainment (PA: UBIP) and German Engineering Bureau Bilfinger (DE: GBFG). The story continues Oil prices fell on Tuesday, with markets apparently expecting only a minor localized disruption to U.S. supplies following a Friday cyberattack on a major pipeline operator. Colonial Pipeline, the largest fuel pipeline in the United States, said Monday it expected to “substantially” restore operational service by the end of the week. Already, segments of its Texas-New Jersey line are coming back online, alleviating some of the more immediate concerns that major population centers on the U.S. east coast could be affected. U.S. crude futures fell 0.3% to $ 64.73 a barrel, the Brent contract fell 0.3% to $ 68.11, while gasoline futures fell 0.3% to $ 68.11 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 0.3% to $ 2.1263 per gallon. Later in the session, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries will release its monthly Oil Market Report, which will include the group’s April production figures, along with their latest market outlook. Additionally, gold futures fell 0.1% to $ 1,836.35 / oz, just after a three-month high, while EUR / USD traded 0.1 % higher at 1.2137. Related Articles Decline in futures contracts on European equities; Inflation worries about weighing Sale of tech expands in Asia amid inflation fears and anti-trust crackdown Thyssenkrupp raises outlook as recovery boosts demand and prices

