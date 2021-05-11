Financial and accounting update

TipRanks

Buy These 2 New Stocks Before They Go Over 80%, Says JPMorgan

Over the past week, investors have faced multiple conflicting signals from the markets. The April jobs report, which is expected to post nearly a million new jobs for the month, only showed 266,000. The official unemployment figure edged up to 6.1%, and wages hours also increased by 0.7%. The latter appears to be positive, except that, combined with the massive government stimulus pumping money into the economy, higher wages are seen as a sign of inflation. At first glance, this appears to be an environment that would encourage investors to be cautious. Except the Fed has signaled that it will not end its easy money policies. Low interest rates have helped revive the bull market engine in recent years for two reasons. First, it keeps the cost of credit low, making it easier to mobilize all kinds of car, house, and even stock purchases. And second, with rates low, bond yields have not been able to rise significantly. For investors looking for a return, this makes stocks the place to go. It also creates an environment conducive to IPO events. The markets have been trending steadily and long term for months; the S&P 500 has gained 44% in the past 12 months. With return potential like this, it’s no wonder that companies look to the public markets for capital raising. When it comes to stocks, a rising tide will really lift all boats. This brings us to JPMorgan. Bank analysts are looking for stocks that are ready to win under current conditions. And they exploited two new stocks in the public markets, which are likely to jump 80% or more in the coming months, a solid return investors should note. After running both tickers in the TipRanks database, we discovered that the rest of the street was also standing squarely in the bull camp, with each benefiting from a consensus of Strong Buy analysts. LAVA Therapeutics (LVTX) Getting started with a Dutch-based biotechnology company. LAVA Therapeutics is focused on cancer treatments and is working on the development of what it calls bispecific gamma-delta T cell engines. These compounds are intended to activate the innate and adaptive immune systems, using the body’s own response to fight tumors. The LAVA pipeline consists of four proprietary compounds, and a fifth is under investigation in association with Janssen. All five drug candidates are in preclinical testing. The lead candidate, LAVA-051, is expected to begin a Phase 1 / 2a clinical trial in the first semester of this year, while a second candidate, LAVA-1207, will begin a Phase 1 / 2a trial in 2:21. These drug candidates are under development to treat multiple myeloma and prostate cancer, respectively. LVTX shares went public on March 25, in an IPO that raised $ 100.5 million. The shares started trading at $ 15 and saw 6.7 million shares hit the market. Among the bulls is JPM analyst Jessica Fye, who likes the fundamentals of this new public stock. Fye rates LVTX an overweight (i.e. Buy), and his price target of $ 22 implies robust upside potential of ~ 86% for the coming year. (To view Fyes’ background, click here) “Our overweight score is based on our positive view of the company’s proprietary platform, gamma-delta bsTCE, which redirects a specific group of T cells called gamma-T cells. delta to tumor cells.We see off-the-shelf LAVA bsTCEs, which can conditionally activate gamma-delta T cells in a tumor / antigen-directed manner, as differentiated, potentially leading to safer therapy and benefit more sustainable. As the initial data for the main asset LAVA -051 starts to bother the platform, we see a rise in equities from the start of 2022, “Fye noted. In a short time to market public, LAVA’s unique approach to cancer treatment has caught the attention of three Wall Street biotech analysts and all three agree it is a buy-to-buy stock note con sensual Strong Buy. The shares are trading at $ 11.80 and their average price target of $ 23.67 is even more bullish than Fye allows, suggesting a rise of around 100% over the next 12 months. (See LVTX stock market analysis on TipRanks) Zhihu (ZH) From biotechnology, let’s shift gears to online content. The net has given content creators almost unlimited scope to work in, and Zhihu operates in the Chinese online content market. The company’s website is a Quora-style question-and-answer forum for users to ask questions of the community or provide answers. A look at some of the company’s numbers shows its size. At the end of December last year, Zhihu had a total of 43.1 million content creators, who had posted more than 315 million questions and answers. The Average Monthly User Count (MAU), a key metric for any website, fell from 43.1 million in 4Q19 to 75.7 million in 4Q20. Zhihu held an IPO in the United States on March 26 to raise capital for new operations and expansion. The company has put 55 million shares on the US public markets, at $ 9.50 each. The IPO raised $ 522.5 million in gross proceeds, and Zhihu now has a market cap of $ 4.58 billion. At the start of trading, ZH shares came under pressure after a Securities and Exchange Commission ruling on accounting regulations. U.S. law requires accounting firms to allow U.S. regulators to review financial audits of foreign companies, under threat of possible delisting from U.S. stock markets. The SEC decision promises a stricter application of this provision. However, even under this pressure, Zhihu’s IPO was the third-largest by a Chinese company in the US markets so far this year. In a cover initiation report on Zhihu, analyst JPM Binbin Ding notes several factors that bode well for the stock, two of which in particular stand out: (1) Differentiated positioning. Unlike online content communities which are primarily focused on entertainment, Zhihu is known for the depth of its content and is recognized as the most trusted online content community in China (CIC survey). This positioning makes it the essential platform for users looking for quality answers. (2) Diversified Monetization Models, including Ads, Membership, Content Commerce Solution, Ecommerce, and Education. In particular, we believe that Zhihus’ content commerce solutions are an innovative model with significant potential growth on the upside. 57% monetization CAGR. Such growth rates make Zhihu the fastest growing digital content operator in our coverage universe. To that end, Ding gives ZH shares an overweight (i.e. buy) rating, along with a price target of $ 16 which portends an impressive growth potential of 96% this year. . (To view Dings history, click here) Ding’s bullish position on ZH is in line with the Wall Streets view. The stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 3 buy ratings established in recent weeks . The shares are trading at $ 8.15 and their average price target of $ 15.23 suggests an increase of around 87% for the year ahead. (See ZH’s stock analysis on TipRanks) for great stock trading ideas at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that brings together all the information about TipRanks stocks. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts . The content is intended to be used for informa tion only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.