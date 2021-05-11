Africa’s first crypto art collections inspire optimism Quartz Africa

African art sales, although on the rise, still currently represent less than 1% of $ 50 billion global art market. What if there was a way for African artists to enjoy their work in perpetuity while cultivating their piece of the pie?

This was one of the main motivations for award-winning Kenya-based photographer and filmmaker Rich Allela to auction off one of the continent’s first crypto art collections using non-fungible tokens (NFT). His work is facilitated by Picha Images, a digital media company that launched one of the first crypto-art NFTs on the continent. The auction runs from April 26 to mid-May and is hosted on OpenSea, one of the largest digital NFT marketplaces in the world.

Rich allela Allelas’s work focuses on African culture and heritage.

Allelas’ work, including the images in this collection, focuses on African culture and heritage, particularly those cultures threatened with extinction due to modernization. He rewrites the African narrative and is no stranger to innovation, have incorporated augmented reality during one of his exhibitions in 2019 in Nairobi.

NFTs give assets a unique digital identifier that helps track ownership and transfers on a blockchain. Even though the digital image connected to an NFT itself can be easily copied, the NFT cannot be duplicated or swapped with another. These aspects make them unique and traceable, thus creating the necessary rarity to make them attractive to collectors.

For artists, the main draw is the use of blockchain technology which allows a network of computers to independently and reliably record and verify transactions. This means that artists can potentially be remunerated whenever their work is used or resold. (Learn more about how NFTs work in our comprehensive guide to the topic.)

There have been impressive successes in this nascent industry. In February of this year, the NFT for a Nyan Cat meme sold for over $ 600,000. That same month, the NFT linked to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s first tweet sold for $ 2.7 million. Traditional art auction houses also operate the market, in some cases crypto art auction, and in others accepting cryptocurrency as payment for a physical work of art. In March, the NFT for a jpeg by a South Carolina-based artist known as Beeple was sold by auction house, Christies, for $ 69.3 million.

Only a handful of Africans have ventured into this territory. Eliud Kipchoge, Kenyan marathon world record holder, recently sold NFTs for career highlights for $ 50,000. In March of this year, Jacon Osinachi, a Nigerian artist, sold for $ 75,000 in crypto art over a ten day period.

African artists have a lot to gain if they can harness the potential of these platforms. Artists will benefit from full transparency about secondary buyers, as well as the ability to set up royalties to leverage their art in perpetuity. The NFTS is one of the few times when Africa as a continent starts on a playing field almost equal to that of the West, says Allela. The opportunities are open to anyone with a good internet connection and a willingness to learn.

In addition to the potential monetary benefits, some are hoping that crypto art could give artists more creative freedom and autonomy over their work. African artists have long created what they think the customer expects from African art. They know what is selling well and they focus on that. This limits their creative freedom, says Anne Kaluvu, blockchain expert and lecturer at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT.) Kaluvu, who is also the founder of Women in Blockchain for Women Inclusion, believes that while art is always subjective, the success of crypto art, which sells for tens of dollars for thousands of dollars, seems even more difficult to predict. As such, it could allow artists to carve out their own niche markets.

Rich Allela and Kureng Dapel Allela is no stranger to innovation, having incorporated augmented reality at one of her 2019 exhibitions in Nairobi.

In an editorial for Business Daily, Bitange Ndemo, a former senior official in Kenya’s Ministry of Information and Communication Technology, highlighted the potential of NFTs to open up opportunities for historical and archived documents that may long be forgotten in archives and museums. In Kenya, for example, thousands of invaluable images, films and stories of sports legends that define Kenyan history are still stored in the media, some rotten, he writes. Yet, they could easily create wealth for the country if they are digitized.

However, the NFT market should be approached with caution. Artists will not only need to learn about blockchain technology and hone their craft, thereby developing their business acumen, but also avoid major pitfalls, including fraudsters. Overnight success is not guaranteed. NFTs also represent less than 1% of the global art market.

Moreover, if any lessons can be learned from the experience on the continent of the arts of the better-known crypto-cousin, cryptocurrency, it is this: Regulation in the sector could be slow in coming, but can be potentially very restrictive. Fortune will favor the first players.

While crypto art might be the newest and most exciting aspect of blockchain technology, Kaluvu believes the real potential of this technology touches several issues plaguing the continent, including corruption. She says, as a continent, we are barely straining the surface on what blockchain technology can do for us. Imagine if governments could harness the benefits of traceability that technology offers. This could increase accountability in all sectors.

