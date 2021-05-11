Inventories continue to decline, driven by technology





US stocks and global indices fell on Tuesday after concerns about rising inflation resurfaced, causing highflying tech stocks to sell off.

The S&P 500 fell 1.6% in morning trading, a day after the broad market index fell 1% from its all-time high. The Nasdaq Composite also fell 1.6%, extending its losses for the week to around 4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell about 545 points, or 1.6%.

Investors are betting that inflation is likely to rise sharply in the coming months, due to pent-up spending as well as supply bottlenecks and a surge in commodity prices. A sharp and sustained rise in inflation would erode returns on fixed income assets and stocks whose valuations are based on future earnings. Some fund managers are concerned that this may also prompt the Federal Reserve to cut its easy money policies sooner than expected. Inflation is an issue that is on everyone’s mind right now, and it injects a lot of uncertainty, said Peter Langas, chief portfolio strategist at Bessemer Trust. The question is how does the Fed react to this? Tech companies are bearing the brunt of inflation problems this year. Growth stocks have led the strong recovery in the markets since last spring. Investors are increasingly concerned that their high valuations may not be justified if inflation weakens the value of future earnings. This week, those concerns spilled over to other sectors as well, leading to a wider sell-off. When inflation is rising fast enough and there is nothing to contain it, that’s when stocks tend to fail to perform well, said Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors. Over the past 10 to 20 years, inflation has not been a concern for investors and therefore, if you look at portfolios, they are not positioned for inflation risks. Market heavyweights Apple, parent company Google Alphabet and Facebook were among the tech stocks that fell on Tuesday, each falling about 1.6% or more. Other big tech companies were also under pressure: Tesla fell about 3%, while Twitter fell 1% and Snap fell 1.3%. The Cathie Woods ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund fell 1.6%, adding to a drop of more than 5% on Monday, as the funds’ holdings slipped. Novavax shares fell 20% after the company announced that it had delayed its plans to apply for regulatory clearance for its Covid-19 vaccine. In bond markets, the yield on the 10-year US Treasury bill edged up to 1.621%, from 1.601% on Monday, marking its third consecutive trading day of gains. Yields increase as prices fall. The closing figures at the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Photo:



kazuhiro nogi / Agence France-Presse / Getty Images



Comments on Tuesday from John Williams, chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and Lael Brainard, a member of the federal board of governors, could offer new insights into how they view inflationary pressures and changing market conditions. American interest rates. The Fed, under President Jerome Powell, has stressed that it will not be swayed by one-off price increases caused by the economic reopening. In commodities, Brent, the international energy benchmark, fell 1.6% to $ 67.23 per barrel. Overseas, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 index fell 2.3%. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index fell 2%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 3.1%, while South Korea’s Kospi index fell 1.2%. Asian markets have followed US indices lower amid inflation concerns, said Grace Tam, senior investment advisor at BNP Paribas Wealth Management in Hong Kong. These concerns have been exacerbated by the tougher stance of Chinese regulators on its tech giants, she said. Overall sentiment towards Chinese tech companies has been weak. New data showed that factory gate prices in China rose last month by the most in 3 years, adding to concerns about the spread of inflationary pressures globally. Caitlin McCabe contributed to this article. Write to Will Horner at [email protected] and Xie Yu at [email protected]

