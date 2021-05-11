US job openings hit record 8.1 million, but companies can’t find enough workers





Companies have a record 8.1 million jobs to fill. The problem, they say, is having enough people to fill them.

Job vacancies in the United States exceeded 8 million in March for the very first time, the Department of Labor said on Tuesday. There were 7.5 million jobs open in February.

The number of vacancies is now well above pre-pandemic levels and easily exceeds the historic high of 7.57 million set in November 2018. They had fallen to 4.6 million last year at the very start of the pandemic. Yet many companies say they have difficulty finding skilled workers to hire. A record 44% of small businesses, for example, said they could not fill vacancies in April, according to the National Federation of Independent Business. Lily: Record number of small businesses fail to find enough workers to hire Some argue that the government’s additional unemployment benefits have given people less incentive to take a job. The Biden administration in March approved $ 300 in additional federal benefits each week for the unemployed as part of a massive $ 1.9 trillion stimulus. The debate over unemployment benefits intensified after the government announced last Friday that a paltry 266,000 new jobs had been created in April. Wall Street had forecast a much larger increase of $ 1 million. Lily: A polarized employment report: the main suspects of weak recruitment gains in April The disappointing report prompted Republicans in Congress and the US Chamber of Commerce to call for an end to federal unemployment benefits. They will not expire until September. A handful of Republican-led states have also reinstated rules requiring people to look for work, and at least one is planning to stop providing federal allowance to the unemployed. Lily: Some states are cutting unemployment benefits to get people back to work. Are there any additional benefits really keeping Americans from working? The Biden administration, for its part, said there was little evidence that unemployment benefits dissuaded people from taking jobs. They blamed closed schools and daycares, saying many parents have to stay home to care for children. What happened: Job vacancies increased the most in March in restaurants and hotels, two of the sectors most affected by the pandemic. Employment opportunities in the sector increased from 185,000 to 993,000, the second highest level on record. Rising vaccination rates in the United States and declining coronavirus cases have allowed governments to relax trade restrictions. Many Americans are also eager to go out to eat, travel, or take a vacation. This allows companies to rehire workers and increase customer occupancy rates. The same trends are benefiting theaters, amusement parks and other entertainment companies. Job vacancies also rose sharply in March. As more schools began to reopen, state and local authorities also posted more job vacancies. Not all industries are looking to hire more workers. Job opportunities have declined in health care and social services, where employment rebounded earlier in the pandemic. Around 6 million people were hired in March, but that still left more than one in four vacancies. The gap between available jobs and the number of people hired has widened considerably over the past four months. Layoffs, layoffs, retirements, etc. fell to the lowest level in six months. And layoffs were at their lowest. Read: Booming US manufacturers grow faster as ISM key index hits highest in 38 years The so-called quit rate, meanwhile, rose one tick to 2.7% among private sector employees and tied a 20-year high. More and more people give up when the economy is doing well. A growing number of employees resigning indicate that they are more selective and believe they can find better jobs. At the height of the coronavirus crisis, the quit rate had fallen to a seven-year low of 1.8%. The government vacancies report is released with a one month delay. Big picture: Many companies are eager to hire more workers to meet the growing demand for their goods and services. Still, it could be a challenge until most schools, daycares and nursing homes fully reopen and additional federal benefits expire. Some companies are increasing wages and benefits to attract applicants and others should. For example, Chipotle said it was increasing employee wages as it sought to hire 20,000 more people. The stakes are high. A rapid recovery of the US economy could be delayed, on the one hand. And some 8 million jobs that existed before the pandemic are still missing. The longer it takes to recover them, the more likely the economy will suffer from the lasting scars of the pandemic. what do they say? The demand for workers is literally out of the ordinary, and these data, even if they relate to the month of March, underscore the fact that the shortfall in the wage bill says more about the labor shortage than it does about it. economic weakness, said chief economist Stephen Stanley of Amherst Pierpont Securities. . Market reaction: The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,

-1.33%

S&P 500 SPX,

-1.00%

fell into Tuesday trades. The Dow Jones hit a new record on Monday.

