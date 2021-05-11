



Insight AI, an AI and machine learning company serving the asset management industry, officially introduced its services (May 10, 2021), after the company was listed on the London Stock Exchange AIM. Insight AI is a data science and machine learning (ML) solution provider that offers various web applications, sophisticated analysis software and advanced technology infrastructure to make machine learning algorithms more accessible to investors. The Insig AI product suite was developed to streamline fund managers’ data infrastructure and enhance their ML capabilities to deliver actionable and measurable results. Insig AI has created a line of out-of-the-box products that empower investors by allowing them to interact with and experience their data in ways they’ve never done before. The products include: Insight Portfolio – a multi-asset data-science and ML platform developed to improve investment strategies and allow portfolio inquiry and performance attribution while offering usable and explainable results.

ESG overview – A special tool to create and execute a data-driven ESG investment strategy; offering a credible, transparent and evidence-based rating based on standard or tailor-made methodologies.

Insight Data – A data transformation tool to cleanse, structure and categorize proprietary and third-party data to enable ML and various other data analysis through Insig or client applications.

Insight Documents – A microservice application that "intelligently" extracts, tags and stores unstructured and document-based data using text extraction and elastic database technology.

Exceleton Insight – A tool that converts complex Excel spreadsheets into Python code, allowing a quick transition to a modern strategy, based on ML and data analysis. the Highlights of admission are the following: Managed to acquire 6.1 million (before allowance for expenses) through a "placement of 9,172,375 new ordinary shares at 67 pence per share, or 14 percent." premium to the closing price of the Company's share of 59 pence per share on September 2, 2020, i.e. the last business day before the suspension of the Company's ordinary shares. "

Customer results would show how beneficial or useful Insig AI products and services are. A client fund managed to outperform the Reference MSCI World by nearly 30 percentage points, meanwhile, another reported a 25% reduction in operational costs. Previously doing business as Insight Capital, Insig AI’s technology stack was developed by a multidisciplinary and diverse group of data scientists, consultants and fund managers. The cabinet is headed by the executive chairman Matthew Farnum-Schneiderand CEO Steven cracknell. Insight Capital was created by Steve Cracknell and CTO Warren Pearson. They previously worked at Goldman Sachs in the 2000s, and then also in 2013 when they ran an ML company in Silicon Valley. Back in London in 2017, they launched Insight to implement various products for fund managers. Steve cracknell, CEO of Insig AI Plc, have noticed: Insig AI will enable investment professionals to follow the benefits of modern technology and boost their data science and machine learning capabilities. A fundamental characteristic of our products is that they are not “black boxes”. All results are both explainable and transparent, allowing portfolio managers to delve deeper into the results and methodologies at each step. This approach empowers clients to confidently transition to a data-driven business model, advance and evolve their analytical potential, and gain value, speed and strategic influence. As we grow and launch future AI and machine learning products, we will continue to give asset managers the edge they need to beat markets and competitors.







