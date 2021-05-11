2 Tech Selling Focuses As Nasdaq Breaks Records Even Further

The front facade of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is seen in New York, United States, May 4, 2021. REUTERS / Brendan McDermid

Major Wall Street indices fell on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq opening down 2% before leveling off a bit, as tech-related stocks with high valuations extended their losses amid inflation concerns.

* STOCKS: S&P 500 down 0.92%, Dow up 0.37%, Nasdaq down 0.34%

* BONDS: The 10-year benchmark notes last fell 6/32 for a yield of 1.6235%, down from 1.602% on Friday night.

* FOREX: The dollar index fell 0.229%, the euro up 0.34% to $ 1.217.

TIM GHRISKEY, CHIEF INVESTMENT STRATEGIST, INVERNESS BOARD, NEW YORK

“It comes down to this whole issue of inflation. That’s the main factor. That’s what worries people, that inflation is going to get out of hand. The Fed is going to deny that this is a problem. They said that ‘They weren’t going to be fooled by a temporary spike but the market is going to think inflation is really a problem. “

“The valuation levels are very high, so the market is priced perfectly, which means that if there are any issues, stocks are going to be affected, especially high-valued stocks, but nothing says so. will just be high valued stocks.

“The market is concerned that the Fed is making a policy error by ignoring inflation and that this inflationary spike will last much longer than we think.”

OLIVER PURSCHE, SENIOR VICE-PRESIDENT, WEALTHSPIRE ADVISORS, NEW YORK

Its two parts. First, there are valid valuation concerns, as the rise (for tech stocks) has been significant. Second, as the reopening occurs and people return to the office, there is new thinking about the balance between tech stocks and reopening stocks.

“We believe a balance between growth and value is warranted. One is unlikely to dominate the other over the next two years.

“(Inflation) is impacting subsectors of the market, but other forces such as the dollar and bond yields are the main drivers.

“(Today’s Biggest Drags) are the biggest winners over the past twelve months. Technology and Communications Services could have a 10% correction, but I stress that this is not uncommon or unhealthy.

“You want to get some air out of the ball and give the markets a chance to catch their breath. It is the sign of a healthy market.

“We are also entering the summer months, a difficult seasonal time for inventory.

JACK JANASIEWICZ, PORTFOLIO MANAGER, NATIXIS INVESTMENT MANAGERS, BOSTON

I know a lot of people make the inflation theme the reason you see some of the profit taking coming from the tech sector … which I would expect to sell too if that was really the case , I do not see that. Treasury yields are not skyrocketing … Credit is behaving very well.

Everyone’s looking for a narrative, and everyone seems to want to point out the inflation backdrop and inflation-related concerns about why the technology is being messed up here. Why it is affected I’m not 100% sure … People are always on the cutting edge of technology, people are still growing for a long time. The names of large-cap tech have traded sideways for probably at least six months or so, so it’s no surprise that we may be starting to see some money coming out of there.

QUINCY KROSBY, CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST AT PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL IN NEWARK, NEW JERSEY

“Big technology (has become) more and more vulnerable and sensitive to slightly increasing returns. One of the concerns right now is whether we are now entering an environment where we are going to see yields rise. Guess Friday may have been a one-off, but waits are as long as COVID eases, we’ll see a pickup in jobs numbers. We will also see input costs continue to rise. So it’s a concern for rates. Maybe after Friday the market recalibrated and thought … the Fed can wait to talk about the possibility of a tightening. You can have a tight market as long as the Fed is determined to keep rates lower for longer. “

ANTHONY SAGLIMBENE, GLOBAL MARKET STRATEGIST, AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, TROY, MICHIGAN

When you look below the surface, over the last week, two weeks, at tech, communications services, some of the tech names in consumer discretionary, they’ve been a source of funds for accelerating trends in industries. valuable.

Over the past month and certainly in May, you have witnessed a more pronounced change of direction. Energy, materials, finance, they were the net beneficiaries, leading the markets to the rise. Info tech, consumer discretionary, communications services, they’ve been the laggards. I really think, especially after earnings now, investors have a sense of the terrain that they kind of understand earnings trends for all of these sectors. They turned to the theme of reopening, the sectors that have these winds of reflation that should propel earnings growth a bit more and they took it from last year’s winners, which are just corporate services. technology and consumer discretionary and communications.

I think the rotation makes sense. I think in the Nasdaq maybe a correction could go down to the 200 day moving average, then I think long term investors will use that as a buying opportunity and then they’ll go back to some of these tech stocks that have centuries-old tailwinds and they will buy them. I think it’s just a natural rotation based on where we are in reflationary trading.

