Tech Selling Steps Up On Inflation Fears And Fed Outlook

HONG KONG: Asian tech stocks fell on Tuesday and a regional equity gauge suffered its biggest drop in nearly two months after a massive sell-off on Wall Street, as traders braced for inflation data in the states United, fearing that increasing pressure on prices could lead to rate hikes.

The largest MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside of Japan fell 1.7% in mid-session, its biggest drop since late March, and Japan’s Nikkei fell 2.8%.

Sales were heaviest in Hong Kong, where the Hang Seng tech index fell 4% and dragged the market as a whole down 2%. This follows a 2.55% drop on the Nasdaq overnight, and Nasdaq 100 futures have lost an additional 1% in Asian trading.

“Markets reversed overnight as fears of inflation pushed investors away from growth stocks, especially technology stocks, to choose cyclical stocks as part of the economic recovery,” Hong Hao said, research manager at BoCom International.

The surge in commodity prices that has propelled the cost of raw materials from copper to iron ore and timber to record highs is the latest indicator that inflation may not be as transient as some policymakers seem. convinced. Break-even rates in the United States hit multi-year highs, even as profit taking held back commodities.

This week, many Federal Reserve speakers will be closely watched by the markets to assess how authorities are likely to respond to the diminishing risks posed by the coronavirus in some major economies.

A test case on US inflation will come this week when the Labor Department releases its latest report on the Consumer Price Index on Wednesday.

“The shadow of inflation is important and we believe there is a limit to the federal tolerance for inflation,” DBS Bank strategists said Tuesday.

“While the Fed has tolerated the 10-year breakeven rise to 2.50%, we think there might be a line in the sand if 5yr / 5yr inflation swaps head to 3, 0%. “

Five-year TIPS breakevens hit 2.717% overnight. Yields on benchmark 10-year Treasuries edged down to 1.5914 percent in Asian trade.

Elsewhere in Asia, profit taking tipped the miners-heavy Australian benchmark from Monday’s one-year high. China’s blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.5% in morning trading. Tech conglomerates Tencent and Alibaba fell more than 3% in Hong Kong. Major food supplier Meituan fell 8.5% and lost more than US $ 30 billion in market value this week. The technology-exposed indexes in Seoul and Taipei fell 1.4% and 2.4% respectively.

Jim McCafferty, head of Asian equity research at Nomura, said the pressure on the tech sector as governments seek to reduce the influence of big tech and find cash to foot the spending bill Another factor weighing on the market was stimulus.

“Paying the price for the pandemic will fall on those who are best able to afford to pay the price, and big tech is the rich corporate citizen of the world – this is where I think governments will try to take the cost. of this pandemic. “

In currency markets, speculation that increasing price pressure would erode the value of the dollar kept the US currency near a 2-1 / 2 month low. By early Tuesday, the dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major currencies, had cut losses to 90.224.

A sluggish dollar helped the pound climb back to US $ 1.412, the highest since February 25, although the leader of Scotland has said another independence referendum is inevitable after the resounding election victory of his side.

Oil prices gave up on previous gains over fears that rising COVID-19 cases in Asia could dampen demand have exceeded expectations that a major U.S. fuel pipeline could restart within a week of a cyberattack.

Fuel oil futures contracts in the United States, which reflect the prices of jet fuel and diesel, stood at 2.0074 per gallon.

US crude fell 0.68 percent to US $ 64.48 a barrel. Brent fell to US $ 67.83 per barrel.

Gold was slightly higher. Spot gold traded at US $ 1,836.53 an ounce.

