PSX to get a new trading platform

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) is set to fully operationalize a newly acquired trading platform over the next two months to enhance security features to better protect investor data and integrate the national stock exchange with regional and international stock markets.

The new trading system, bought from the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE) for $ 2.85 million, has a built-in monitoring system, which means it is able to prevent and detect data leaks and data breaches. attempted theft. The integration would help attract foreign investment to PSX.

“We are ready to have the new trading system fully operational by the middle of this year (June-July 2021),” PSX CEO Farrukh H Khan said in an interview with The Express Tribune. “The new trading system has entered the final testing phase. We have been running mock trading sessions on the new system for the past six months. The simulated sessions helped detect and eliminate technical issues in the new system. “

“The new system operates at such a high speed that it concludes the trading session (the calculations for the full session and the compilation of trading data at the end of the session) in just 30 seconds or in less than a minute… against 30 minutes which are needed in the current system (KATS / Karachi Automated Trading System), ”he said.

Khan said the stock market might consider increasing trading hours by 30 minutes per session to be saved using the new system. “Increasing trading hours would definitely help increase trading volumes in daily sessions,” he said. He said the new trading system has a built-in monitoring system that the existing KATS trading platform lacks. “The stock market performs surveillance manually by acquiring data from KATS,” he said.

He said the new system would automatically handle complaints about investor data leaks and theft over which investors were buying which stocks at what price.

As a reminder, some of the stock brokers alleged that officials repeatedly copied and sold the data on a daily basis to other brokers and investors in the past. Umbrella regulators, including Pakistan’s Securities and Exchange Commission and the PSX, have conducted a few studies to check for data leaks and complaints.

The new system would completely replace KATS, which has remained operational since 1997. “We have continued to update KATS as and when required. PSX was made operational through remote work (work from home) through KATS throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, as we did not close the market for a single day. The system, however, has become obsolete and needs to be replaced now, ”he said.

The new system was initially expected to be made fully functional by the first quarter (January-March) of 2021. However, the Covid-19 pandemic has slowed the deployment process.

The CEO of PSX said he plans to introduce new products to increase business activity on the local exchange. In the near past, the market has launched exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and listed debt securities to provide new investment opportunities for investors.

Informing the media about the acquisition of the new trading system, PSX chairman Sulaiman S Mehdi said a few months before the Covid-19 outbreak in Pakistan in February 2020 that the new system would link the PSX to three Chinese international stock markets, including the SZSE, Shanghai and Hong Kong stock exchanges. The link will allow the companies to be cross-listed and attract foreign investment in each other’s stocks.

Previously, a Chinese consortium had acquired a 40% stake in PSX – the company that runs the stock trading platform – at 28 rupees per share in January 2017. The Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange are among them. of the consortium.

PSX had prequalified two global stock markets to purchase the new trading and monitoring system, including the London Stock Exchange.

The SZSE offer and terms and conditions have been found to be suitable for the PSX. “PSX will pay the price ($ 2.85 million) in installments over a five-year period. Plus, it will be a one-time cost rather than paying the system license renewal fee each year, ”Mehdi said.

SZSE is the third largest stock market in the world in terms of trade value. The new trading system will put the PSX on a par with international exchanges.

“The new system will open up the Asian markets to PSX and Pakistan for business opportunities,” he said. The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE 100 rose 2.5%, or around 1,100 points, over the previous three business days (May 3-6) and closed at 45,175 points on Thursday. May 6.

