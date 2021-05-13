YETI sales explode with 42% growth and 260% increase in net profits





YETI’s direct-to-consumer (DTC) segment grew 59%, including retail stores, e-commerce, Amazon … [+] Market and business sales.

Courtesy of YETI

YETI reported a 42% increase in net sales for the first quarter (Q1) of 2021, bringing total revenue to $ 248 million, from $ 174 million in the same period last year. Net income fell from $ 8.5 million in Q1 2020 to $ 30.5 million this year. The excellent results represent the strongest growth the brand has ever recorded since becoming a publicly traded company. The change in DTC had a favorable impact on profits YETI’s direct-to-consumer (DTC) segment grew 59% and the main product categories that made up 89% of its business in the first quarter were beverages, coolers and equipment. The company’s rolling results for the past twelve months show a 25% increase in sales. Matt Reintjes, President and CEO of YETI, commented: The YETI momentum carried over from 2020, showcasing the passion for the brand and the relevance of our product portfolio as consumers continue to participate in the significant growth in active outdoor lifestyles. Reintjes explained how Yeti is well positioned to generate and develop this customer enthusiasm for the brand now and in the future. The 4,900 square foot YETI store in Chicago opened in September 2019.

Courtesy of YETI

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> The stellar performance was partly attributed to the channel mix Gross margin increased to 58.6% of net sales, compared to 53.0% in the first quarter of 2020. Three years ago, YETI’s gross margin rate was 42%. According to the company, the 560 basis point increase in gross margin was mainly due to a favorable mix shift to its DTC channel, product cost improvements, lower inbound freight and lower tariffs. . Over the past year, DTC accounted for 54% of total sales compared to just 8% in 2015 and includes retail stores, e-commerce, Amazon Marketplace, and business sales. Wholesale sales declined to 46% of total sales from 92% in 2015. The switch to DTC had a significant impact on gross profit growth. Q1 net income increased to 12.3% of net sales, compared to 4.9% in the previous year quarter. A limited version of the YETI King Crab Orange color products launched this quarter with great … [+] market response.

Courtesy of YETI

Brand awareness YETI has a loyal customer base and social media following of 1.6 million users, just behind brands like lululemon, Patagonia, and North Face. Reintjes attributed the loyalty to exceptional demand for the Yeti brand combined with our ability to connect with customers in a meaningful way. In the US market, brand awareness has increased from 10% to 14% since 2018 with a significant increase in the female population. Women’s clothing was recently added to the product line in 2021. Increased digital relevance and data analytics Machine learning has been implemented on Yetis data platforms to better understand the business through a series of tests and metrics focused on repeat purchases among younger customers. Analysis of data and decisions made in a testing, learning, and implementation environment revealed improvements in both customer engagement and conversion rate (the percentage of buyers who make a purchase ). Highly personalized marketing aimed at a specific target audience will help the future growth of the brand. YETI focuses on a mobile-centric e-commerce approach using this iterative process to reach a global audience. Its international sales reached 9% of total net sales, a record level for the company. The new YETI product family includes an expanded selection of backpacks, duffel bags, soft and hard … [+] luggage

Courtesy of YETI

Strategic priorities for moving forward Yeti focuses on four key priorities moving forward, including: 1) expanding the customer base through strong marketing initiatives and increasing brand awareness, 2) introducing new products, 3) accelerating the model DTC business through analytics and mobile-first e-commerce site and 4) international growth. These priorities pave the way for continued success.

