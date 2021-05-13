Stock futures are stable after resumption of liquidation, Dow’s best day since March

TipRanks

ON Semiconductor vs. Qualcomm: Which Semiconductor Stock Is Better?

The semiconductor shortage is hitting companies in different industries hard as the demand for chips exceeds supply. Yesterday, Reuters reported that tech companies such as Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), which are also the biggest buyers of chips, have entered into an alliance with chipmakers like Intel. (INTC) to form the Semiconductors in America Coalition and requested funding for the CHIPS for America Act from US lawmakers, while US President Biden asked Congress for $ 50 billion. Automakers like Ford (F) also expect production to decline as operating profit suffers as a chip shortage is expected to continue throughout the year. Using the TipRanks stock comparison tool, let’s compare two semiconductor companies, ON Semiconductor and Qualcomm, and see what Wall Street analysts think about these stocks. ON Semiconductor (ON) Earlier this month, ON reported its first quarter results with revenues of $ 1,481.7 million, up 16% year-over-year, as it reported earnings of $ 0.20 per share compared to a loss of $ 0.03 per share in the same quarter. Last year. ON Semiconductors President and CEO Hassane El-Khoury said, “Our gross margin initiatives are starting to show early results, with first quarter gross margin increasing 80 basis points quarter to quarter. the other. We remain confident in our ability to further grow our margins as we continue to make structural changes to the business. “The momentum in our strategic automotive and industrial end markets is accelerating. During the first quarter, we achieved key platform design wins for our silicon carbide and silicon electrical products, further strengthening our leadership in the vehicle electrification market, added Khoury. accounted for 35% or $ 515 million of the company’s total sales in the first quarter. Earlier this year, ON launched a new line of 650V Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) that can be used in on-board chargers The company continues to see strong demand for its carbide products silicon and IGBTs later this year as global EV players launch renowned platforms. The company has also received positive feedback on its silicon carbide traction modules due to better trade-offs for ONs customers between vehicle lineup and battery cost. ON Semiconductor reports revenue in three business segments: Intel ligent Sensing Group (ISG), Power Solutions Group (PSG) and Advanced Solutions Group (ASG). The company’s PSG group offers a range of discrete, analog, modular and integrated semiconductor products that offer different power application functions such as voltage regulation and circuit protection. In the first quarter of fiscal year 21, the PSG group achieved a turnover of 747 million dollars, up 20% year-on-year. The ASG group designs and develops integrated circuits (ASICs) and application specific standard products (ASSP) with mixed signal, analog, advanced logic, in addition to foundry and design services. These semiconductors can be used in the automotive and industrial electronics and computer industries. In the first quarter, the ASG business line saw revenue increase 14% year-over-year to $ 531.5 million. The ISG group designs and develops complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS) image sensors, single photon detectors, image signal processors and proximity sensors. These sensors have applications in automotive and industrial imaging and in wireless and consumer electronics. The ISG business saw revenue increase 9% year-over-year to $ 203.2 million in the first quarter. ON expects imaging sensor activity to increase in 2022. In the second quarter, ON expects revenue to be between $ 1,570 million and $ 1,670 million, while the Diluted EPS is expected to be between $ 0.29 and $ 0.38 per share. The company expects the gross margin to vary from 35.8% to 37.8% in the second quarter. Yesterday, the company also announced the price of $ 700 million, 0% convertible senior notes, due 2027, with a premium of 42.5% over the closing ON May 11 price of 37, $ 17. (See ON Semiconductor stock market analysis on TipRanks) On May 3, Mizuho Securities analyst Vijay Rakesh raised the price target from $ 40 to $ 44 and repeated a buy on the stock. Rakesh said in a research note to investors, ON reported MarQ online income of $ 1.48 billion. Calculations grew 54% year-on-year, and autos were up 16%, beating the 1Q21 LVP by 14%. Industry grew 17%, ON noted that global industrial activity is gaining momentum. ON guided to a stronger JunQ of $ 1.62B (consensus of $ 1.49B), 9% above consensus. GM was guided at 38.6%, nearly 100 basis points above consensus, with favorable winds coming from the product line and ~ 85% + usage. With its strong position in the automotive, electric vehicle and industrial sectors, its focus on accretive growth, tight sourcing, product and foundry repositioning and an activist investor, we believe ON is well positioned, added Rakesh. ON shares have fallen 11.6% in the past month. Overall, the consensus among analysts is a strong buy based on 11 buys, 1 hold and 1 sell. The analysts’ average price target of $ 45 indicates upside potential of about 23.1% from current levels. Qualcomm (QCOM) Qualcomm reports its revenues in three business segments. This includes Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL) and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). QSI participates in strategic investments for the company. The QCT business develops and supplies integrated circuits (ICs) and system software based on technologies such as 3G, 4G and 5G that can be used in a wide range of applications, including mobile devices, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, wireless networks and automotive systems for infotainment and telematics. In the second quarter of fiscal year 21, the QCT business achieved total revenue of $ 6.3 billion, up 53% year-on-year. In this segment, the IoT industry generated revenues of $ 1,073 million, a 71% year-over-year jump, while QCOM’s use of its Snapdragon processor in the Mobile industry enabled this industry to generate revenues of $ 4,065 million, up 53% year over year. -year. The Technology Licensing segment examines the company’s extensive intellectual property portfolio and grants licenses or rights to use portions of that portfolio, particularly in the use or sale of wireless products. In the second quarter, QCOM saw its revenues increase 52% year-over-year to $ 7.9 billion with diluted EPS of $ 1.53 per share, up 273% year-on-year. the other. In the third quarter, QCOM forecast revenues between $ 7.1 billion and $ 7.9 billion, while non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be between $ 1.55 and $ 1.75. It expects the QCT business segment to generate revenues between $ 5.8 billion and $ 6.3 billion, while the QTL segment is expected to report revenues of $ 1.35 billion to $ 1.55 billion. dollars in the third quarter. The company predicts higher revenue for QCT due to strong product momentum in the IoT industry and expects this industry to generate revenue of $ 1.3 billion in the third quarter. Over the long term, QCOM sees the IoT, automotive and RF front-end industries as the main drivers of its revenue. The company also sees growing demand for its products in the radio frequency (RF) front-end industry, especially when it comes to supporting 4G, 5G, sub-6 or 5G millimeter technology. The company expects the deployment of millimeter wave radio frequency in China to be a potential key driver of long-term revenue growth. As a result, the company is on track to surpass its revenue target of $ 3.6 billion for the RF front-end business by the next fiscal year, with 5G, sub-6 and 4G technologies accounting for the majority of his income. QCOM expects the RF handsets and front-end market to be worth $ 10 billion and the company is expected to benefit from this industry in the next fiscal year. The company’s second-quarter acquisition of NUVIA for $ 1.4 billion is expected to further bolster its growth in high-performance processors. (See Qualcomm stock market analysis on TipRanks) Last month, following QCOM’s results, Mizuho Securities analyst Vijay Rakesh raised the price target from $ 170 to $ 175 and repeated a buy on the ‘action. Rakesh said, QCOM reported a strong Rev / BPA MarQ of $ 7.9B / $ 1.90 and guided JunQ well above the consensus at $ 7.75B / $ 1.65, mirroring the QCT and the strength of QTL at high margin. We see QCOM dominating 5G, with leadership from Snapdragon, RF, rebound from QTL and all of the world’s leading OEMs of licensed handsets. With upcoming 5G ramps, better DecQ supply, and new opportunities with Honor and China mmWave in C22. Rakesh added. Overall, the consensus among analysts is a moderate buy based on 8 buy, 6 take, and 1 sell. The average analyst price target of $ 170.62 indicates upside potential of around 36.2% from current levels. Conclusion It is interesting to note that while at first glance ON and QCOM appear to operate in different business segments, they are targeting similar industries with their products. ON appears to be targeting the electric vehicle industry with its silicon carbide integrated circuits and imaging sensors, while QCOM is looking to target the automotive industry’s infotainment and telematics systems. While analysts appear to be more bullish about ON than QCOM, both companies appear to be well positioned for the long term. Based on the upside potential over the next 12 months, QCOM appears to be a better choice.