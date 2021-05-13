Chagrin Falls High School seniors claim victory in Ohio game

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio – Three high school students from Chagrin Falls combined to win first place in the Ohio Stock Market Game, a state-wide competition sponsored by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA).

Seniors Colin Cusack, Matisse Despres and Noah Girard, students in Nancy Vondraks business school, received a Target gift card and a certificate from SIFMA for their victory.

The team had been invited to participate in a Portfolio Challenge via Zoom on April 29. They gave a 10-minute presentation to a jury of financial professionals, explaining everything they learned and gained from this experience.

I am so proud of these three seniors, said Vondrak. They collaborated and communicated well to research, discuss and make investment decisions.

It’s really a student-led activity, and Colin, Matisse, and Noah did well. To come first in the state in this game is a great achievement and an honor, she said.

The Ohio stock market game ran from February through April. Student teams were awarded $ 100,000 and decided which stocks or mutual funds they wanted to invest in, based on their research or ideas.

Students log into their accounts and trade through the scholarship game’s webpage. Team rankings were updated daily after the NYSE closed and have been posted on the rankings page.

Art Show becomes virtual

The 2021 Chagrin Falls PTOs Art Exhibition went virtual this year.

The entire art exhibit and award videos will go live at 5 p.m. Friday (May 14). To watch the show, log on to cfsartshow.com.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 show has been canceled. As school began this fall, the PTO was determined to find a way to showcase the many talented student artists this spring, according to a press release.

This year’s exhibit will showcase the outstanding artwork of Chagrin Falls students in grades 7 to 12 across all disciplines. Each piece was individually photographed and uploaded to a website dedicated to the art exhibit the PTO created for residents to view from home and share with friends and family.

The exhibit features 953 works of art from all media, including new technologies such as animation and illustration and digital fabrication that have used the Chagrin Falls Innovation Center.

The website will be online throughout the summer.

In addition to awards from the Department of the Arts, Director, PTO, Dads Club and Board of Education, there will also be awards from local arts organizations Valley Art Center and Cleveland Print Room, as well as the Hamlet Awards, including Best In Show.

New this year will be a prize purchased from the Village Council of Chagrin Falls. The winning piece will be on display at Village Hall for one year.

All of the artwork that is part of the show receives Silver Awards. The faculty then selects 60 gold award winners.

This year’s show was a sworn show, and the judgment was blind. All artist names were hidden on this version of the website and each piece was identified with a three-digit number.

There are six Outstanding Artist Awards at Chagrin Falls High School – two each for photography, 2D and 3D. These prizes are awarded for the overall work of a student.

Co-Chairs Nancy Burham and Beth Gresh said they hope to continue producing an online version of the show in the years to come, as it allows students to not only share the show with family and friends, but also to attract attention for the program.

Alison Brown, Elder from Chagrin Falls High School (Photo courtesy of Chagrin Falls Schools)

Student of the month

Alison Brown, senior at Chagrin Falls High School, has been chosen as the Chagrin Valley Rotary Student of the Month for May.

Alison was chosen because of the leadership and service qualities she has shown in the community.

She won the Tiger of the Semester Award in 2018 and also participated in various clubs. She was the editor of the school newspaper, the Tiger Times; was a staff photographer for the school yearbook, Zenith; and was a writing intern for The Write Place.

Outside of class, Alison enjoys working at the South Franklin Circle Independent and Assisted Living Facility. She also spends time with her youth group.

During her time at FSCAA, Alison took several crash courses, including majoring in geometry, majoring in algebra 2, majoring in English 11, and specializing in pre-calculus.

After graduation, she plans to attend John Carroll University at University Heights, where she will major in Early Childhood Education with a concentration in Mathematics and English.

Learn more about the Grief Solon Sun.