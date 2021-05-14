Alabama Kids Talk About Getting COVID-19 Vaccine: I Just Want My Family To Be Safe

Helena’s 12-year-old Fred Cason has spent most of the last year at home, virtually learning and working on his basketball game on his own on a hoop outside his home.

On Thursday morning, he became one of the first children under the age of 16 to receive the Pfizers COVID-19 vaccine in Alabama when his grandmother took him to a drive-thru clinic run by UAB. After receiving the second hit, he will be able to go places and see friends again, but that was not the most important thing to motivate the college student.

I just want my family to be safe, Cason said.

A vaccination advisory committee to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday approved the extension of the emergency use authorization of the Pfizers COVID-19 vaccine to children aged 12 to 15. in this age group. Large-scale vaccination sites run by UAB began offering vaccines to children ahead of the governors’ announcement.

Several young teenagers showed up on Thursday morning to be photographed. Kayla Smith, 14, was one of them. She attends New Hope Christian Academy and has learned most of the year. Smith said school was easier online since she could complete most of her lessons fairly quickly. But it can get lonely.

I couldn’t really see my friends, Smith said. Most of the time, we are just talking on the phone.

Like Cason, Smith said she couldn’t wait to get out and go elsewhere. And while virtual school is easier, she plans to return to school in person in the fall. She will be fully vaccinated by the time she returns to class, so she will not need to be quarantined if a friend or classmate tests positive for COVID-19.

Sahil Ahmed, 13, from Hoover had to quarantine three times last year after exposures at school, his mother, Alisha Ahmed said. He chose to attend classes in person while his sister, Aleena Ahmed, 14, remained virtual. The two got vaccinated Thursday morning at the Hoover Met.

He has severe asthma, so I’m really glad he got the shot, said Alisha Ahmed.

The family plan to take a Caribbean cruise this summer. Some cruise lines require passengers to be vaccinated before boarding.

Rowan Specht, 12, and her mother, Ashley Specht, at the Hoover Met vaccination site after receiving her vaccine.

Children have been less affected by COVID-19 than adults. Nearly 11,000 people in Alabama have died from the virus, but only nine are under 18.

Still, doctors say COVID-19 can cause serious illness in children and teens. UAB researchers have found that children are less likely to have a high fever, cough, and shortness of breath with COVID-19. They are more likely to have difficulty breathing, gastrointestinal upset, fatigue, and muscle pain.

Researchers found that about 5% of children diagnosed with COVID-19 required hospitalization. About a fifth of children hospitalized with COVID-19 needed intensive care. Black and Hispanic children had higher hospitalization rates than white children.

A key takeaway from this study is that children with COVID-19 require improved screening and preventative measures that include a low screening threshold, ease of access to testing facilities, and vaccination of eligible adolescents, a said Dr Pankaj Arora, medical scientist at UAB. Division of Cardiovascular Diseases. Racial disparities in health care were also evident in the higher risk of hospitalization among children from underserved minority populations. As vaccines become available to adolescents, we must ensure that it is made available to all eligible children, especially those from minority populations and high-risk households.

Although the children were not as physically affected, many missed school or other activities due to the pandemic. Rowan Specht, 12, lined up for the shot as soon as he became available. He learned at home due to health issues among his family members.

His mother, Ashley Specht, said it was good in some ways to spend more time with her son. But the family and Rowan missed a lot of activities.

I’m really excited, said Rowan Specht. Im looking forward to living a normal life.